Tim, the board is asking KKR to improve the offer

The board of Tim evaluated KKR’s non-binding offer to buy the network “appreciating it” but asking for improvements. A first step therefore, interlocutory, waiting for a comprehensive joint to be found also with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and the will of the government on the management of the network.

Kkr’s offer, Tim recalls in a note, aimed at the purchase “of a stake in a company to be established which would essentially control the management and infrastructural perimeter of the fixed network, including the assets and activities of FiberCop, as well as the stake in Sparkle”.

Deadline set for March 31st

Kkr’s offer, which was initially due to expire at the end of the month, was extended until March 24 with a letter sent three days ago. Tim’s board of directors, explains in the press release, has “examined the content” also “with the help of the analyzes and insights carried out by the management with the support of the advisors”. But, while “appreciating the interest”, the offer “does not fully reflect the value of the asset and Tim’s expectationsalso in terms of the sustainability of the company resulting from the operation”.

To allow the American fund to improve the offer “by March 31st”, Tim’s board of directors resolved to make available “some specific information elements and to request the additional information necessary to fully understand the assumptions and economics of the proposal”.