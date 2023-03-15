Tim rejects Cdp-Macquarie’s offer and mandates Labriola to identify the assets to be sold

Tim returns to the sender the offer of Cdp and Macquarie after that of Kkr. And this is almost obvious news. What is a little less so is what happens between now and April 18, the deadline set by the ex-Telecom board to – hopefully – solve the age-old network problem. Indeed, in the letter sent to the interested parties, the board of directors asked to raise the offer which, at the moment, “does not reflect the value of the asset and the expectations of Tim”.

Not only. In the letter sent to Macquarie e Cdp it is said that “to favor the alignment of the conditions of the proposed transaction with the relevant strategic framework for TIMthe Board resolved to make available to the Consortium – not exclusively – some specific information elements and to request the further information necessary to fully understand the assumptions and economics of the NBO of the Consortium”.

But it is the concluding part of the letter that represents the most significant step forward: “In order to allow both the Consortium and KKRto present their improvement offers in a defined competitive process, has mandated to the Chief Executive Officer, Pietro Labriolato start a regulated process, sending both bidders, through their advisors, a process letter indicating” the terms and scope of the offer.

Translated: Labriola will have to decide what the future of the company will be, such as the assets to put on the market and arrive at the definition of what you want to sell. Until now, in fact, the offers had not been solicited, from today the perspective changes. Does this mean that the single network will definitely be made? Hard to say right now. What is certain is that the board says two things: the first, that whoever wants to make an offer must present it on the basis of the assets actually on sale. The primary and secondary network? Sparkle? We will see.

Secondly, all shareholders, Vivendi in the lead, are asked to evaluate an offer that is on something concrete. The advisors are already at work, Labriola – there’s a bet – he will take his time but will have to arrive at the definition of the family silverware to be put up for sale. Change the perspective. The result should hopefully be a little different.

Tim: in 2022 it will reduce the loss to 2.9 billion

Tim closed 2022 with a loss of 2,925 million euros compared to that of 8,652 million euros in 2021. The net result discounted the negative effect of net non-recurring charges of 2,431 million euros (8,692 million euros in financial year 2021). The ebit returns positive for 606 million.

Subscribe to the newsletter

