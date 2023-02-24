Home Business Tim, the board warns Kkr: offer to be improved
Business

Tim, the board warns Kkr: offer to be improved

by admin
Tim, the board warns Kkr: offer to be improved

The offer “does not fully reflect the value of the asset and Tim’s expectations”. Kkr will have to get back on track. And proceed to the definition of an improved offer. BoD Tim doesn’t slam the door in Kkr’s face, but he doesn’t open it wide. In any case, he «resolved to put a
provision of KKR – not exclusively – some specific information elements and to request the further information necessary to fully understand the assumptions and economics of the
proposal”.

The stance

The board of directors…

See also  Plans to purchase 100% equity of AVIC Chengfei, China Aviation Electronics Test Co., Ltd.

You may also like

A2A: marked improvement in net debt at the...

Sboom Bed Bath & Beyond: -74% in poche...

4-day week and 120 days of smart working...

Between resignation and quiet quitting, 7 rules for...

Pnrr, one year later: from the reforms implemented...

Resolution 10 of 02/15/2023 – International tax cooperation...

Resolution 46 of 02/15/2023 – Conference contribution ”The...

Ferrari proposes a maxi dividend: 1.81 euros per...

US inflation stops stock markets. Leonardo third positive...

Cospito, decisive day in Cassation. New anarchist blitz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy