MILANO – The joint sections of the Court of Cassation have declared “inadmissible” the appeal by Consob regarding the question of the shareholding relationship of Vivendi in Telecom Italia, in terms of de facto control.

An order from the Cassation was issued on January 24, proving Vivendi right. Moral: the French group that controls 23.8% of Tim can present a majority list for the board – that of 10 members out of 15 – without being forced to consolidate the Italian company’s maxi debt (20 billion at the end) in its financial statements. 2022).