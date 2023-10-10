Tim, the fourth edition of the event dedicated to inclusion begins

The fourth edition of the event starts on Thursday and will continue until November 14th 4 Weeks 4 Inclusionthe event dedicated to inclusion, created by Timwhich this year sees around 400 partners including businesses, universities, associations and non-profit organizations involved, to promote the values ​​of inclusion and the individual right to diversity.

On the occasion of the inaugural day, institutional greetings are expected from Helena Dalli, European Commissioner for Equal Opportunities and Alessandra Locatelli, Minister for Disabilities. Among the main guests Pietro Labriola, CEO of TIM, Elena Ceccolini, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Operations Manager of Amazon Italia, Camilla Ferrara, Industrial & Energy Technology Europe/SSA Human Resources Director of Baker Hughes, Luciano Sale, HR Director of Fincantieri , Paola Angeletti, Chief Operating Officer of Intesa Sanpaolo.

During the day there will be testimonies on inclusion from Carlotta Bertotti, model and influencer, Valentina Tomirotti, journalist and activist expert on disability issues, Francesco Murano, influencer on stoma and disability, Dennis Murano, writer, human resources expert, Sara and Alessia Michielon of ‘Ruotelibere’ and Dalila Bagnuli, feminist and content creator.

This year too Ipsos will make its contribution to the event by carrying out research on the topics of inclusion within partner companies. The results will be presented by Nicola Neri (at Ipsos) on 12 October, on the occasion of the opening event of 4W4I.

Within the event Tim will be the protagonist of some initiatives: on 24 October with the event ‘Equality cannot wait’ there will be a focus on the centrality of this important goal. The appointment with Pietro Labriola and Azzurra Rinaldi, economist, writer and co-founder of Equonomics, will also be an opportunity to launch the new Women+ app and the collaboration between the TIM and DonneXStrada stores, projects that will be detailed in two dedicated days, respectively October 25th and November 10th.