MILAN. Progress, but no solution yet. At the third technical meeting at the Ministry of Enterprise dedicated to the “national network” for ultra-broadband and the fate of Tim, ready to divide his time between infrastructure and services, the discussion on possible options gets into full swing. There will be further insights and exercises. And according to several sources, it is probable that the discussions will continue even after December 29, the date of the next meeting, also because the common intention is to find a solution. The climate of confrontation between the government (for which there were cabinet chiefs from Mimit and Palazzo Chigi, the head of the digital transformation department, a delegate from the MEF and other executives) and the two main shareholders of Tim, Vivendi (23, 75%) and CDP (9.8%), is described as positive and constructive. Even the French of Vivendi, represented at the table by Rothschild (with the CEO Alessandro Daffina, the partner Irving Bellotti, the advisor Carmen Zizza) and by Daniele Ruvinetti appear committed to finding a solution in agreement with the government and the Cdp, for which also yesterday the investment director, Francesco Mele, was present.

For the French, the ultimate goal is to get out of the grid, destined for public control on Terna’s model, to focus on services. There are still all the hypotheses in the field for separating the areas, but it is clear that an infrastructure spin-off with a proportional share split would make it possible to overcome the divisions on valuations: the market would do them. For the rest, the nodes are linked to the need to make the future ServCo sustainable in terms of debt, which would largely go to the network company, and in terms of personnel, to be kept, again for the services part, below 10,000 units. On this last point, the government and shareholders reaffirmed their commitment to find solutions to avoid employment repercussions: from government incentives to the use of other public entities (Open Fiber, for example) also with the retraining of employees. A first step, then, could come from the sale, to Cdp or another public entity, of Sparkle, Tim’s international data connections, strategic for the country. There are no vetoes at the table for now. However, it is possible that extra time will be needed to close the circle.