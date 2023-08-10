Tim, the Mef’s move: the Treasury shareholder of the network up to 20%

Listen to the audio version of the article

Today, August 10, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Kkr and the Ministry of Economy. The agreement provides for the formulation of a binding offer which establishes, among other things, the MEF’s entry into Tim’s Netco – the network company – in a percentage of up to 20%. The Mef communicates it.

The terms of the offer from the point of view of relations between the parties envisage ”a decisive role of the government in defining strategic choices. The next steps will relate to the adoption of a Dpcm to complete the procedural process”.

Kkr reserves for itself the majority share of the company, Netco, to which the network of the national incumbent will be conferred, but the Treasury is in the control room for the distribution – still to be defined – of that 35% share which, already itself, would assign the tricolor structure a weight of “blocking minority” on the backbone of the national TLCs.

In addition to the Mef, F2i has already signed a memorandum, for which the hypothesis is of a stake with a shareholding of around 10%-15%, i.e. with resources of around 1 billion, 1 and a half billion, which reasonably could be raised through the launch of a new fund.

