Tim, the name of Alessandro Pansa also appears for the Board of Directors

There would also be the name of Alessandro Pansa, former head of the Police and Dis and currently president of Sparkle as well as Telsy, a Telecom group company, among the possible candidates to take the place of Arnaud de Puyfontaine on Tim’s board of directors . It is this, according to al Only 24 Hoursthe name that should be submitted to the scrutiny of the Board which will be held today starting from 17.30.

The name will come within the shortlist proposed by the Appointments Committee, within which there is also the strong name, indicated by Vivendi, of Luciano Carta, former president of Leonardo. On the co-optation of Charter, the French shareholder has shown himself to be very determined. And, as reported on the Only 24 Hours on newsstands today, Wednesday 14 June 2023, Vivendi would be ready to immediately convene a meeting in the event of Carta’s failure to be co-opted on the Tim board of directors, considering it an affront that the Board of Directors fail to consider the fact that the indication on the name come from the first shareholder.

As stated on the Sparkle website, a Telecom subsidiary with submarine cables in its belly, Pansa «on 31 May 2013 was appointed Chief of Police – Director General of Public Security by the Council of Ministers. On 29 April 2016 he was appointed Head of DIS (Department for Information Security). Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, he taught at the Higher Institute of Police, the Higher School of Interior Administration and at various universities. He is the co-author of numerous texts on security matters ». Pansa is also president of Telsy: another reality of the Tim group that deals with cybersecurity.