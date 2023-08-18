Tim, the sale of the network will lead to new redundancies

It may be a coincidence but, given that the game for the sale of the Telecom network is getting underway, the new Bilateral Solidarity Fund for the telecommunications chain has also been providentially born. The green light through a decree signed by the Minister of Labor Marina Calderone and in agreement with Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. It therefore seems obvious that, if the US fund Kkr, the Mef, Cdp and F2i complete what they promised, i.e. acquire the Telecom network, Tim will have to fire.

So here is the providential fund that will ensure workers in the sector (who can already enjoy social safety nets) additional protection in the event of suspension of work. It is not a new idea as it was contained in the renewal of the national telecommunications contract in 2020. A specific agreement again between the parties was then intervened in April 2022.

What is certain is that the sale of the network will not be painless for Tim’s 40,000 workers. In fact, 20,000 of these should switch to the new network company. It is a pity that the other company, that of fixed and mobile telephony services, will certainly not be able to give work to another 20,000 people. In fact, apart from the extreme case of Iliad which has around 500 employees, the other TLC operators, namely WindTre and Vodafone, have around 6-7 thousand employees each. And the number is constantly decreasing due to the numerous renovations that all the telecommunications companies are implementing due to the strong tariff competition which has reduced the companies’ revenues. As for the fund, it will also be used, in the restructuring, to provide for the training and updating of employees. Two-thirds of the resources will be paid by the companies and one-third by the workers.

“Thanks to this tool, the supply chain will be able to initiate interventions to accompany the generational turnover of the sector and update the skills of the personnel – the president of Asstel Massimo Sarmi had said -. The goal is also to respond to the business models that operators are expanding towards new sectors and services, due to digital enablers such as big data, the cloud, the IoT, cybersecurity, 5G”. The fund should be operational starting next February.

As for the network, the MEF, CDP and F2i would take over a minority stake but would have strong governance powers. According to rumors, the Government would be willing to acquire a 30-35% stake in NetCo also leveraging the involvement of CDP (but without governance rights for antitrust reasons since it owns 60% of Open Fiber) and F2i. The rest, i.e. 65%, would be in the hands of Kkr, which however, being a fund, is certainly not a given that it is also a long-term shareholder.

In the background there is always the hypothesis of a single network with Open Fiber of which Cdp is the majority shareholder while 40% is in the hands of the Australian fund Macquirie. It should be emphasized that also Open Fiber, pressed by continuous investments to build the network in the gray and white areas, ie those with seeds or market failure, certainly does not sail in calm waters from a financial point of view. The single network would be, EU Antitrust permitting, perhaps the only possible way to get both companies out of trouble.