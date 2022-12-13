Milano

To create a national fiber optic network, with a public majority, separate from services (“wholesale only”), he puts forward the hypothesis of the proportional split of Tim. On Thursday the technical table will get underway: the government will meet at the Ministry of Enterprise (in addition to the owner of Mimit, Adolfo Urso, the undersecretary Alessio Butti and the minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti are working on the dossier) the two great partners of Tim, both the French Vivendi (23.75%), represented by CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine, as well as the CDP (9.8%), led by Dario Scannapieco even if the investment director Francesco Mele could come to the table. The scheme on which the protagonists of the story are discussing with greater conviction, as far as it appears, is the spin-off of the Telecom Italia network. Which essentially means dividing the title in two: on the one hand the services, on the other the network. The stumbling block may be the ok of the bondholders, but no expert opinions are needed since Tim’s current shareholders would be equal partners of the two entities.

Then Cdp will be able to go online, for example by buying or exchanging shares with the French. Subjects such as Iliad or the Post Office will be able to enter the services, taking over quotas. Subsequently, Cdp could consolidate itself in the network by adding Open Fiber of which it is a 60% shareholder, not without selling the overlapping parts of the infrastructure for Antitrust reasons. Also in the match are the Macquarie funds (40% of Open Fiber) and Kkr, partner of FiberCop (Tim’s secondary network) with 37.5%. The interest of the funds supports the stock, yesterday at +3%, the demerger scheme instead fuels rumors that see, in perspective, a possible change in Tim’s governance. On Thursday, a board of directors will sanction the entry into the board of Massimo Sarmi in place of the outgoing Frank Cadoret. A manager appreciated by the French but also by various fringes of government: in 2002 he became head of the Post Office, it is said, with the approval of Gianfranco Fini, then leader of AN, today he has excellent relations with Urso (FdI) as well as with Giorgetti (Lega ). Rumors are growing according to which Sarmi could even become CEO in place of Pietro Labriola, supported by a managing director. The idea behind the hypothesis is to entrust Sarmi with the execution of the operation and thus close the most intricate dossier.