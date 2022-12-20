Weak day for Tim, who remains sensitive to government indications and rumors about the future of the network. Telecom Italia shares are slightly down (-0.4% in the 0.211 euro area), after having closed yesterday up 4.3%, in the wake of some statements by Minister Urso which have rekindled the possibility of developments on the dossier already by the end of this year.

The executive led by Giorgia Meloni is trying to gain control of Tim’s fixed network, a strategic asset to promote the diffusion of fiber optic ultra-broadband and accelerate the digitization of the country. A new summit between the government and shareholders is scheduled for today.

Minister Urso: “At work to provide information on the network by the end of the year”

“We are in dialogue with public and private players, including Cdp, other current TIM shareholders and interested international funds, on the options for the Telecom Italia network”. This is how Adolfo Urso, minister of companies and Made in Italy (Mimit) expressed himself, adding that “the government should draft the indications on the solutions by the end of the year”.

The executive, recalled the minister, “intends to secure control of the Tim’s fixed network, an asset considered to be of strategic importanceto create a wholesale-only broadband operator”.

Urso did not specify the methods for creating the network, or the possible structure of the operation which should allow CDP and the funds to acquire Tim’s infrastructure assets. Among the hypotheses, that of a proportional demerger remains alive, with the birth of a Newco into which Telecom’s primary and secondary networks would converge and a subsequent partial takeover bid on the Newco by CDP and shareholders.

Among the government’s objectives is also the safeguarding of Sparkle

The minister further stated that the government is working to secure Sparkle as wellthe international wholesale telecommunications operator, wholly owned by TIM, which manages fiber cables for a total extension of over 500,000 kilometres.

Its submarine network transmits information, including of a sensitive nature, between the countries of Europe, the Mediterranean and the Americas. Industry sources indicate a valuation of almost 1 billion euros for the unit.

We remember that TIM has a net financial debt of over 25 billionwhich it absolutely must try to reduce through asset sales.

Today a new meeting with the shareholders

Last week the Italian government started talks with Vivendi (which holds 23.75% of Tim’s capital) and Cdp (9.81%) to identify the best options acceptable to the market for the telephone group. A new meeting on the technical table between the government and the major shareholders of the former monopolist is scheduled today to discuss the national telecommunications network.

Today’s summit will deal with industrial policy instruments to define the milestones of the project. The two heads of cabinet Gaetano Caputi (Palazzo Chigi) and Federico Eichberg (Mimit) and the CEO of Cdp Equity, Francesco Mele should participate in the meeting. Absent Arnaud de Puyfontaine, CEO of Vivendi, who will be represented by the consultant of the French media company Davide Ruvinetti.

During the week, probably Thursday, a new meeting should be held followed by a fourth, to be fixed for next weekin order to meet the government’s commitment to find a solution by the end of the year.

Equita’s comment

Minister Adolfo Urso’s words have fueled optimism on the fact that the government will soon be able to define the solutions to ensure control of the network.

Equita Sim confirmed the hold recommendation on the stock and the target price of 0.39 euro. “Based on today’s press articles, how Tim’s reorganization with the companies remains in question two main roads represented by: the sale of NetCo by Tim; il demerger of NetCo and ServCo and entry of a new shareholder in NetCo”.

Press sources speak of a partial takeover bid, “a hypothesis less appreciated by funds that would prefer to control an unlisted asset”, comment the analysts.

Yesterday’s statements, underlined by the Milanese Sim, “suggest in our opinion that a structured and comprehensive decision will probably take more time compared to a very complex theme and a very strict deadline”.