Tim, towards the entry of Alessandro Pansa on the board of directors in place of De Puyfontaine

Surprise for the board of directors of Telecom: we go towards the entrance of Alexander Pansaformer head of the Police and Dis and currently president of Sparkle as well as Telsy, a company of the Telecom group, on the board of the Tlc company replacing Arnaud DePuyfontainea representative of Vivendi who has left his seat.

The name, he writes Radicoris expected to undergo board scrutiny to be held after markets are closed.

The final choice will come from among those in the shortlist proposed by the nomination committee, within which there is also what was indicated as the strong name of the eve, supported by the first French shareholder, namely Luciano Cartaformer president of Leonardo.

It remains to be understood how Vivendi itself will welcome a possible non-appointment of Carta: there has also been talk of the request for an immediate meeting.

Meanwhile, the market has turned the light on the Tim stock, which rallied in Piazza Affari. Equita’s analysts recommend it with a ‘buy’ judgment, underlining the second rumors, regarding the very hot dossier of the sale of the Network, “F2i would be interested in the NetCo deal (probably alongside Kkr)”. According to rumors – continues Equita in the comment – “F2i would be ready to take a stake of up to 15% of NetCo alongside KKR”. SIM experts add that “the participation of F2i, in addition to the financial aspect, could represent a further institutional guarantee for the government, together with the governance of NetCo offered by KKR, in a phase in which the direct involvement of CDP is more complex “. On a possible request for a meeting by Vivendi, for Equita “it seems a complex path and which would risk destabilizing the group in a very delicate phase, and therefore risky for Vivendi itself”.