Tim, Vivendi: proposals below the real value of the network

For the number one of Vivendi, Arnaud de Puyfontaineoffers for Tim “They don’t meet our expectations”. This is why Vivendi promises to be a “very active” investor so that “the true value of the company that it is emerges cost the French group 1.34 billion in write-downs in 2022. “We want to create value for all shareholders. We see Italy as an opportunity. There are no changes compared to our vision” added de Puyfontaine, on the sidelines of the meeting on the presentation of Vivendi’s 2022 results.

The point is, however, that “the offers, as we know them as published in the press” are “much lower than the real value of a wonderful company like Telecom Italia” added the top manager of the group who closed the year with a turnover of 9.6 billion (+10.1%) and a billion in losses precisely because of Tim. The indications that “arrived from the Italian government last week are important signals and give us hope in the possibility of opening a new chapter. But it is a situation where “there are practically daily updates. And we will be a very active investor. What exactly are we going to do? There are multiple scenarios. What we want – he repeated – is to create a scenario that we can support and that has as a prerequisite being aligned with the strategic ambition of the new Italian shareholder to build an attractive situation on the telecommunications market in Italy”. However, the prerequisite for this to happen is that “the value” of Tim is recognized “and what I read in the press does not meet our expectations”.

The position of the French does not bode well

In other words, the news arriving from the Ville Lumiere is not good news while Tim is evaluating what to do with the two offers on the table: the one presented by the fund Kkr and the one that comes from the tandem Cdp-Macquarie. In the history of him, whenever Vincent Bollore announced he would be an active investor, he basically declared war on the prey company. It happened so when he conquered Hasbut also in other operations, such as the one that led him to buy the Pathé cinemas and more recently to get his hands on the Lagardère group.

It is no coincidence that, according to French financial sources, Vivendi has also placed the moves of the managing director under observation Peter Labriola whose chair is now shaky. The Give an it will not be on March 15 in the board where, moreover, the French are no longer present also to proceed with the deconsolidation of the investment in Tim. But it will arrive at the assembly, scheduled for next April 20th.

Vivendi knows well that There are three options on the table. The first foresees that one of the two proposals will go through. The second is that there is a three-way agreement in Autostrade per l’Italia style. The third is that the Minerva plan of the Brothers of Italy is once again topical. In the three cases there is one certainty: the French are not willing to sell off the Tim network which, in their view, is worth 31 billion against the 20 put on the plate in the two offers. The risk around the corner is therefore that in the end the operation will be done at a very high cost that the Italians will end up paying as evidenced by the fact that Agcom is ready to give the green light to tariff increases.

Meanwhile, Vivendi is on the alert about Mfe’s moves

In the background, as the match goes on Tim, the Bolloré family group is also closely watching MediaForEurope of which he is a shareholder with a 23.9 percent stake. In fact, the two games have never been unrelated to each other. But at the time of the truce, in spring 2021, the French promised to reduce their stake in the capital of the former Mediaset. In fact, however, the transfer operation went slowly, officially due to stock market prices which are not interesting for Vivendi.

In the meantime, however, Mfe is developing its European media hub. The group led by Piersilvio Berlusconi the Spanish game is about to end: next Wednesday the board of directors of the Iberian division and Mfe will meet to give the green light to the wedding and then enter the operational phase of the merger. This will bring together two realities which on the Stock Exchange are worth respectively around one billion and 1.44 billion in terms of capitalization. At the same time, Mfe also returned strongly to the German prey, the subsidiary (29.9%) Prosiebensat which failed to approve the 2022 budget.

The Czech billionaire also appeared on the scene in Germany Daniel Kretinsky which bought just over 9% of Prosiebesat, a group that has a market value of just over two billion. With what goals? According to rumors, it could be a speculative approach in view of the recovery in prices. Or maybe the attention of a potential buyer. Prosiebensat, just like Mfe, is also coveted by Vivendi which is worth around 11 billion on the stock exchange. In short, it proves that the risk on telecommunications and the media of the Old Continent is still in full swing. Vivendi and Mfe are at the heart of it. With Tim who remains a bargaining chip. And the Italian government as a stone guest.