Vivendiat the urging of Tim’s president Salvatore Rossi, he sent some questions to the board which it will answer before the meeting on April 20th. Vivendi, as it had done in the previous letter, reiterated its criticisms on the functioning of the board and the various committees, appointments and remuneration in the first place, including the failure to exercise the discretionary powers of the board of directors in defining and applying the remuneration policies at a time particularly complex for the group such as the current one.

Vivendi, as in the letter of April 7, also criticizes the lack of transparency also with regard to the method and merits of the proposal of the new incentive objectives submitted for approval by the shareholders. It also appears that, expressing a strong distrust in the work of the compensation committee, Vivendi has asked whether sufficient time and resources have been devoted to the in-depth analysis to arrive at the compensation proposals.

Vivendi also asks how much HR consultants cost, if contracted. As he is no longer on the board, the French shareholder also asked to know if there were voices within the board against the approval of salary packages and for what reasons.

Explanations on salaries of managers

Vivendi is also appealing to the board to find out what alignment all constituents have with the introductory letter of the remuneration committee commending the alignment of compensation packages with the strategic plan. Vivendi is convinced that managers should be adequately compensated, but also asks for indications regarding a reasonable payout for 2022 and 2023 so that the group’s managers and CEO Pietro Labriola aim to outperform and not settle for average performances . Based on the 2022 results, Labriola still received a total salary bonus of €2.5m.

So a clear indictment, which joins what has already been leaked against the management of President Rossi and the committees which, according to Vivendi it seems evident, deserve an urgent update.

Tim’s majority shareholder (23.9%) believes that the offers made for the network by Kkr and Cdp-Macquire (around 20-22 billion) are in any case inadequate, remembering that their request is around 30 billion , and that any decision on the sale and unbundling of the network must be taken by an extraordinary meeting. The shareholders’ meeting will take place next week (April 20) while the offers for the network from Kkr and Cdp with the raises are expected by April 18. The market remains warm and the stock has been at a standstill for days at around 0.31 euros in value. Which means a capitalization for the entire company of less than 7 billion euros.

