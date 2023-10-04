Tim, Vivendi negotiates with the government but does not give in. The price is considered too low

Tim, Vivendi meets the government: tense confrontation the French get in the way

Now the deal for the Tim network it’s in the final stages, but first of Kkr’s binding offer there is one last obstacle for the government but it should not be underestimated. It’s about the comparison with the largest shareholder of the group, i.e Vivendi. The long-awaited meeting between the French and the economy minister Giorgetti – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – it promises to be anything but easy. The interview will take place approximately ten days before the deadline granted to the KKR fund to bind its proposal and make it definitive, from 20-23 billion euros. Vivendi he never hid his doubts on the operation and, according to sources close to the newspaper, these doubts “they will be put on the table again of a discussion to which the French shareholder he would also have liked to have been invited earlier“.

The main issue – continues Il Sole – is linked to the price, Vivendi believes that KKR’s proposal has always been too low. For Vivendi the goal was around 31 billion, perhaps negotiable up to 26. Kkr’s proposal stopped at 20 billion (23 with earn outs). One of these earn outs concerns the merger of destinies with Open Fiber, controlled by Cdp (60%) and Macquarie (40%). On the Netco dossier, the French Vivendi, Tim’s main shareholders, they won’t stand by and watch. And they intend to play a decisive role in the match. “To arrive at concrete and practicable solutions is the opening of a serious dialogue is necessary“, they had let the government know in the previous months. Now the final “battle” with the parties they will have to search for an agreement that satisfies both.

