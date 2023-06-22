Home » Tim: Vivendi versus sale to KKR (FT), stock down
Telecom Italia shares traded 2% lower on Piazza Affari after the Financial Times revealed that Vivendi, the company’s main shareholder, intends to oppose the proposal to sell Tim’s fixed network to KKR.

According to the newspaper, Vivendi believes that KKR’s offer is too low and could lead to a strategic error for the Italian telecom firm.

Tim’s board today, on the other hand, should approve the opening of an exclusive negotiation with KKR for the sale of the network to the American fund.

