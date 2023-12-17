Tim, Vivendi’s appeal does not stop the sale of the network to the KKR fund

Listen to the audio version of the article

The writ of summons from Vivendi, Tim’s largest shareholder with a 23.75% stake, was filed this morning at the Court of Milan, challenging the legitimacy of the board’s resolution of 5 November which accepted the offer presented by US fund Kkr. Confirming that it had received the appeal, a TIM press release, released in the evening when the markets were closed, specified that «Vivendi has not formulated any precautionary request, nor has it asked to urgently inhibit the execution of the resolution and the consequent negotiating acts» . Therefore the operation does not stop. «The activities envisaged by the agreements with KKR aimed at closing the operation will continue, as expected, without delays or interruptions», Telecom communicated.

The contested resolution was executed with the sales contract signed by Tim with Optics BidCo – the vehicle for the offer 90% owned by Kkr and 10% by Adia – already the day after the board of directors meeting, 6 November, and the closing was expected by summer. The move by the French shareholder appears to be aimed at claiming damages in the event that the judge establishes that the resolution of the Tim board of directors should be considered illegal. The stock exchange had already reacted to the first rumors by pushing Telecom Italia up to a maximum of 27.92 cents, shortly after 1pm. The stock then closed the session on Piazza Affari with an increase of 2.36% at 26.88 cents .

KKR’s offer of 18.8 billion – plus awards following the occurrence of certain events (the main one being the merger with Open Fiber) reaching up to 22 billion – had been approved by a majority in the board meeting on 5 November, with the vote against three directors close to the French partner, who long ago withdrew his direct representatives from the board. Vivendi had contested the outcome of the negotiation because it was dissatisfied with the price obtained, requesting that the shareholders be heard at the meeting regarding the operation. During the final stages of the negotiation, Vivendi had sent letters to the group’s directors and auditors supporting the need to resort to the extraordinary meeting in the event of a change in the corporate purpose or to the ordinary meeting in the presence of a related party, on the basis of four legal opinions collected. But the board had decided to act differently, on the basis of the legal opinions required to set up the procedure, which attributed to the board itself the responsibility of deciding on the operation, which could not have been submitted to a meeting other than in a simply consultative manner. Tim’s auditors and related parties committee, for their part, had not seen the need to activate the related parties procedure due to the fact that the Mef, a CDP shareholder present in Tim’s shareholding with just under 10% and considered a related party by company, had optioned 20% of Netco, once it passed to the consortium led by KKR. The minister of Mimit, Adolfo Urso, said yesterday that he was “not worried” by Vivendi’s legal initiative, since the operation to unbundle the network – an asset protected by golden power – is “a process already underway to guarantee everyone » and that the operation has the support of the Government which has allocated 2.5 billion for the MEF’s participation in Netco and possibly in Sparkle.