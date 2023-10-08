Tim, Vivendi’s offer to Giorgetti: change management without selling the network

Vivendi’s proposal to the Mef: “Changing management and strategy without selling to KKR”

“An industrial solution for Tim that does not involve sacrificing the network: this is the strong point of Vivendi’s proposal to the government”. Repubblica writes this today, according to which Vivendi excludes a capital increase but would undergo a new change of management. “The Mef has not yet made a decision, but will give an answer to the French in the next few days. Neither Tim nor KKR were informed of what emerged from the meeting, and officially neither the Mef nor Vivendi wanted to comment on it”, continues Repubblica.

According to what Repubblica writes, “according to Vivendi, the management, led by Pietro Labriola, had set the wrong industrial strategy which does not guarantee a future for the group and does not even eliminate the debt problem at its root. The French believe that if no operator has separated services from the network (selling it to a financial partner), it is because there are more valid industrial reasons than the financial opportunity to reduce debt.”

“For this reason, the French group would have reiterated to the MEF that it will oppose the sale and will protect its rights as a shareholder in the appropriate legal venues. Without Vivendi’s consent, selling the network to KKR would only be possible if Tim’s board of directors decided not to ask the shareholders’ meeting to express an opinion on the matter“, concludes Repubblica.

