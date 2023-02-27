The Open Gateway Project

Tim has joined the Open Gateway project promoted by GSMA (the association of European mobile operators) with the aim of accelerating the new era of digital services. Under the agreement, supported by 20 international mobile operators, Tim will launch in Italy and Brazil the first platform designed to provide universal access for the development and sale of applications based on API (Application Programmable Interfaces) functions. The solution is designed for the Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Business to Consumer (B2B2C) market and aims to help developers create new services and opportunities quickly and easily.

With Open Gateway, Italian and Brazilian service providers will be able to sell their applications worldwide, thanks to the international alliance of Operators, with standard contracts, simple procedures and fast and secure payments. The platform’s goal is to reduce the fragmentation of the application market and improve its ecosystem in the mobile telephony sector.

Market with high potential

“Telecommunications – said Pietro Labriola CEO of TIM – need simplicity of rules and to speed up the launch of digital services. The Open Gateway project will encourage the emergence of communication solutions while ensuring a better customer user experience. It is a market with high potential, which will grow by more than 25% over the next three years. Open Gateway will accelerate the development of new business models, generating significant benefits for the entire digital industry, also thanks to the integration of these new services with the solutions already used by telecommunications operators”.

The dedicated portal

In Italy, Tim, through Tim Enterprise, the business unit dedicated to large customers and the Public Administration, has launched a portal dedicated to APIs (Developer.tim.it) which allows better support to customers, developers and system integrators in using of the most innovative APIs. The portal includes APIs that comply with the standard defined by the GSMA Open Gateway that guarantees the compatibility of systems and solutions.

In Brazil, the launch of the platform will make it possible to market solutions based on the largest Internet of Things network and the broadest mobile coverage in the country. Thanks to Open Gateway, TIM Brasil will further enhance its offer of connectivity services for businesses, enabling business and industrial applications. The catalog of APIs made available to developers will be progressively enriched starting with number verification and SIM swap services, with progressive enrichment over the course of the year.