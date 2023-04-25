Home » Tim without peace, the clash on the net brings the title back to the January values
Tim without peace, the clash on the net brings the title back to the January values

Tim without peace, the clash on the net brings the title back to the January values

The shares have been losing ground for five consecutive sessions, a sign of the market’s disappointment with the relaunch of the two consortiums of Cdp and Kkr but also of the continuing tensions with the French shareholders of Vivendi

by Enrico Miele

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The battle over the fate of the single network is costing Telecom Italia dearly which – with today’s drop – sees its stock return to the levels of the end of January. The shares have been losing ground for five consecutive sessions, a sign of the market’s disappointment at the relaunch of the two consortiums of Cdp and Kkr but also of the ongoing tensions with the French shareholders of Vivendi who thundered again yesterday, asking with Arnaud de Puyfontaine that “a new chapter” will open in the history of the telecommunications group.

Vivendi’s very critical position weighs heavily

The “very critical” position of Vivendi on the management and on the sale of the network, in fact underline the Equita analysts, “has had a strongly negative impact on Tim’s share in the last few days, in consideration of the relevance of this project – which was included in the plan presented to the market – for the Tim group, and in the absence of concrete alternatives presented to the market by Vivendi».

