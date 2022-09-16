Beijing Business Daily reporter Meng Fanxia Li Haiyan

After state-owned banks and most joint-stock banks lowered the interest rates on time deposits with a maturity of more than one year and large-denomination certificates of deposit in late April, the deposit rates of state-owned banks are welcome to change again. On September 15, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Postal Savings Bank of China, and Bank of Communications issued announcements to adjust the interest rate of RMB deposits. A reporter from Beijing Business Daily found that, compared with before the adjustment, the three-year time deposit rates of the six major state-owned banks were reduced by 15 basis points, and the interest rates of other terms were reduced by 10 basis points. In addition to state-owned banks, individual joint-stock banks have simultaneously lowered the interest rate of time deposits, and for some banks that have not yet adjusted, the customer manager also sent a message to remind depositors in the circle of friends that the interest rate is expected to be lowered and should be reserved in advance.

State-owned banks cut deposit rates

State-owned banks simultaneously started the pace of reducing deposit rates. On September 15, the six major state-owned banks successively issued announcements to cut deposit interest rates. Compared with before the adjustment, time deposits were reduced by 10-15 basis points.

Specifically, the deposit interest rates of the five major state-owned banks, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Bank of Communications, have been adjusted in the same way. The interest rates of three-month, six-month, one-year, two-year and five-year time deposits are 1.25%, 1.45%, 1.65%, 2.15%, and 2.65%, all decreased by 10 basis points; the three-year time deposit rates were all 2.6%, decreased by 15 basis points. The rate of interest rate reduction of the Postal Savings Bank has also kept pace, but after the adjustment, the six-month and one-year deposit interest rates are still slightly higher than the other five state-owned banks, at 1.46% and 1.68% respectively.

Regarding the reasons for the reduction of the deposit interest rate, the Postal Savings Bank said, “Our bank has adjusted the RMB deposit interest rate since September 15. The adjustment of the deposit interest rate this time is mainly to actively respond to the relevant policies of the country to stabilize the macroeconomic situation and further promote the loan interest rate. Decrease, to better benefit the real economy.”

In the opinion of Yu Baicheng, Dean of Zero One Research Institute, since the beginning of this year, bank deposit interest rates have continued to decline. The latest collective adjustment is directly related to the decline in the loan market quoted interest rate (LPR) last month. The LPR quotation was lowered on August 22. , the 1-year and more than 5-year LPRs are reduced by 5 and 15 basis points, respectively.

A reporter from Beijing Business Daily noted that this is not the first time a state-owned bank has cut deposit rates this year. In April 2022, the central bank guided the interest rate self-discipline mechanism to establish a market-oriented adjustment mechanism for deposit interest rates. The member banks of the self-discipline mechanism refer to the bond market interest rate represented by the 10-year treasury bond yield and the loan market interest rate represented by the one-year LPR. Reasonably adjust the deposit interest rate level. The “China Monetary Policy Implementation Report for the First Quarter of 2022″ shows that state-owned banks such as the Postal Savings Bank of Workers and Peasants, and most joint-stock banks have lowered their interest rates on time deposits and large-denomination certificates of deposit with a maturity of more than one year in late April. Local corporate bodies have also adjusted downwards accordingly.

Regarding the reasons for the many reductions in deposit interest rates since the beginning of this year, Yu Baicheng further pointed out that the decline in deposit interest rates since the beginning of this year is mainly due to market supply and demand and policy promotion. On the one hand, since the beginning of this year, due to the fall of the stock market and other factors, the net value of many funds and bank wealth management products has fallen, and the preference of funds has shifted to deposit products such as large-denomination certificates of deposit with stable yields. On the other hand, regulators have guided and encouraged banks to lower the floating ceiling of deposit interest rates through the self-discipline mechanism of market interest rate pricing, and pushed down loan interest rates, thus forming relatively consistent market expectations.

Individual joint-stock banks follow up with reductions

While major state-owned banks lowered their deposit rates, individual joint-stock banks also followed suit. China Merchants Bank announced that since September 15, the bank will adjust the interest rate of savings and unit RMB deposits. From the perspective of adjustment, it is consistent with the six major state-owned banks. China Merchants Bank’s three-month, six-month, one-year, two-year, and five-year time deposit interest rates are 1.25%, 1.45%, 1.65%, 2.15%, and 2.65%, down 10 basis points from the previous period; three years The time deposit rate fell by 15 basis points to 2.6%.

As early as at the 2022 interim results conference, China Merchants Bank President Wang Liang revealed, “The overall growth of deposits in the first half of the year has been very good, laying a good foundation for the completion of the target of debt growth throughout the year, which can be said to be ahead of schedule. Achieve the full-year target. In the second half of the year, we will control the cost of deposits, maintain the quality of deposits, reduce costs on the liability side, and keep interest rate spreads at a reasonable level.”

Some bank account managers who have not adjusted yet also issued a message to remind depositors in the circle of friends that deposit interest rates are expected to be lowered and should be reserved in advance. A reporter from Beijing Business Daily learned from the account manager of a joint-stock bank that the bank’s deposit interest rate has not been adjusted yet, but it cannot be ruled out that it may be lowered in the future, and the trend of deposit interest rates in the future will only get lower and lower.

At present, it is difficult to find time deposits with an interest rate above 3% in the market. A reporter from Beijing Business Daily found that most joint-stock banks have a fixed deposit interest rate of up to 2.8%, and only individual banks have a five-year fixed deposit interest rate of more than 3%. There are certain requirements for the deposit amount. For example, for a five-year time deposit with a minimum deposit of 100,000 yuan in a joint-stock bank, the reference annual interest rate is 3.4%.

Talking about the subsequent adjustment trend of bank deposit interest rates, Dong Ximiao, chief researcher of China Merchants Union Finance, believes that after large banks cut deposit interest rates, it is expected that more banks will follow up, but different banks have different development strategies, debt capacity and business structure. The magnitude and pace of adjustment may be quite different. In general, the downward trend of risk-free interest rates in my country’s market will be a long-term trend.

Long-term deposit rates still have room to cut

Under the influence of multiple factors such as market supply and demand, policy promotion, and narrowing of interest margins, large-denomination certificates of deposit, which are deposit products with high starting points and high interest rates, have been in a state of “difficulty in finding a single order”. Along with this time deposit adjustment, the interest rate of large-denomination certificates of deposit has also been lowered.

A reporter from Beijing Business Daily learned from the account manager of a large state-owned bank that the bank’s benchmark interest rate for large-value deposits has been lowered on September 15. The adjusted three-year large-value certificate of deposit interest rate is up to 3.25%, compared with 3.3% before. Interest rates are still likely to be cut. The account manager of a joint-stock bank said that the interest rate of the bank’s large-denomination certificates of deposit has not been lowered for the time being, but there is a possibility of subsequent adjustments, and the current large-denomination certificates of deposit have no quota and need to make an appointment.

Judging from the existing market conditions, many experts expect that there is still room for further reduction in the long-term deposit interest rate. Zhou Maohua, a macro researcher of the Financial Market Department of China Everbright Bank, said that from the current market liquidity is abundant and the interest rate center has moved downward, some large-denomination certificates of deposit, structural Due to the increase in demand for free deposits and other factors, it is not ruled out that some banks will reasonably reduce the interest rate of related products. Yu Baicheng also believes that, judging from the current trend, interest rates in the entire market will remain low or even decline. Stimulated by strong demand, there is still room for subsequent deposit interest rates to fall.

“Affected by complex internal and external factors, the decline in risk-free returns in the market will be a long-term trend.” Dong Ximiao further analyzed and pointed out that in the long run, the decline in deposit interest rates is an inevitable trend. For banks, with the gradual decline of deposit interest rates, the cost of bank liabilities will be reduced, which will help keep interest rate spreads basically stable, thereby improving banks’ willingness and ability to increase credit supply and transfer profits to the real economy. For individual savers, if there are more products such as medium and long-term deposits in the asset allocation, the yield may decrease. It is recommended that investors should balance the relationship between risk and return, and make decisions based on their own risk tolerance and investment and wealth management needs. Good diversified asset allocation.

