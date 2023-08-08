Home » Time for Bread: What Makes the Hipster Bakery So Successful?
Time for Bread: What Makes the Hipster Bakery So Successful?

Time for Bread: What Makes the Hipster Bakery So Successful?

Nordic aesthetics: This is what the “Zeit für Brot” branches typically look like. time for bread

There are terms that Stephan Heinrich doesn’t like to hear. Hipster bakery is such a word, he doesn’t like fancy bakers either. He would most like to talk about his Zeit für Brot chain as a traditional baker.

After all, says Heinrich, they are the German baker with the most production sites: In each of the 13 shops in seven German cities there is a fully equipped bakery in which bread, rolls and cinnamon rolls are made behind a large viewing window – including all the work steps from Tearing open the flour sack until the oven is opened.

Time for bread is definitely one thing: a phenomenon. In times when long-established baking dynasties capitulate to the competition of cheap supermarket bread, customer queues regularly form in front of the urban Zeit-für-Brot shops between Hamburg, Heidelberg and Berlin – despite the high prices.

