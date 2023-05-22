Time to bury a myth: Goldman Sachs

Since the financial crisis, nobody at Deutsche Bank or Commerzbank has believed that these two institutes are somehow particularly powerful, influential or profitable. You have to be lucky if they survive at all.

But there is one bank in the USA that is surrounded by a myth: Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street investment bank is considered to be the A symbol of American financial capitalism and also the secret powerhouse of the global elite, which is basically admiration disguised as criticism.

Well, Goldman Sachs is no longer successful. The myth that surrounds the bank tends to harm it, as this text (reading with registration) sums up succinctly. While the competition has managed to reinvent itself after the financial crisis, Goldman Sachs has simply been doing business as usual and is losing market share.

So if someone whispers about this bank again in the near future, we know: it used to be nonsense, but today it’s certainly no longer true.