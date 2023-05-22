Home » Time to bury a myth: Goldman Sachs
Business

Time to bury a myth: Goldman Sachs

by admin

Since the financial crisis, nobody at Deutsche Bank or Commerzbank has believed that these two institutes are somehow particularly powerful, influential or profitable. You have to be lucky if they survive at all.

But there is one bank in the USA that is surrounded by a myth: Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street investment bank is considered to be the A symbol of American financial capitalism and also the secret powerhouse of the global elite, which is basically admiration disguised as criticism.

Well, Goldman Sachs is no longer successful. The myth that surrounds the bank tends to harm it, as this text (reading with registration) sums up succinctly. While the competition has managed to reinvent itself after the financial crisis, Goldman Sachs has simply been doing business as usual and is losing market share.

So if someone whispers about this bank again in the near future, we know: it used to be nonsense, but today it’s certainly no longer true.

See also  Five departments speed up the batch application of third-generation nuclear power The average annual investment in the nuclear power industry may reach 100 billion yuan

You may also like

Donnarumma duck, Auxerre-Psg, the former Milan’s mistake is...

Continental Integrates Imagery’s Autonomous Driving Technology to Support...

ECB, Lagarde increases the dose on rates. But...

Ground-breaking ceremony for environmentally friendly flying: Deutsche Aircraft...

Powell emphasizes that in order to control inflation,...

Concorso d’Eleganza di Villa d’Este 2023 the 1935...

Graichen successor: more names in the game

Radio Italia, the concert in Milan fills up...

The latest phase of shareholders’ shareholding reduction has...

Third Pole, Renzi: “Calenda? Inexplicable personal tension”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy