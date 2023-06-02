Time tracking system without follow-up costs – financial news and business news

Employee time tracking for small businesses

Employee time tracking simple – easy to install and easy to use

Another draft law that allows the state to grab our wallets!! Anger and frustration about the latest plan from the Federal Ministry of Labor led by Hubertus Heil, however, lose their effect when viewed soberly. Undisputedly, Heil’s Working Time Act reform raises the requirements for employers regarding the obligation to keep records to a new, significantly higher level than previously known. Because, in the future, not only overtime, but also the beginning, end and duration of the daily working time of employees in Germany should be recorded electronically on the day of the work.

Employers who are already feeling slightly flushed cheeks and the first drops of sweat on their foreheads when they briefly take in the media news will quickly notice a much calmer pulse after reading the article. Investing in a digital time recording system quickly takes away the fear of the suspected new bureaucratic monster.

Approach the most suitable electronic time recording for your purposes with the necessary level-headedness and caution. Proceed as pragmatically as you would if you were buying a car. The most important question you need to ask yourself is what am I getting for my money? The next thing that comes to mind is how predictable are the costs for the new system? Similar to the purchase of a company vehicle, a medium-sized company will orientate itself more towards the VW Golf than towards the Mercedes E-Class. The Golf is a rock-solid, everyday vehicle that requires little maintenance and can be operated with little susceptibility to errors.

From the same point of view, you should check the offers from several manufacturers of time recording systems. It is best to inquire about the “basic equipment”, “base station” or “starter set” for digital time recording from your supplier. Ideally, you will be offered time recording terminals that are available through a purchase price that has to be paid once, without any further obligations. Because periodically recurring fees are excluded, you receive a binding picture of the costs to be planned for your investment. You should refrain from manufacturers who offer you “all-round packages” and longer-term support contracts when you have your “first experience” with time recording systems.

A “starter set”, for example with a time recording terminal that is available with either an RFID chip or fingerprint, can be compared to purchasing a VW Golf. It does what you bought it for in day-to-day business: time recording without having to install constant maintenance and operating system updates. In addition, it should be easy for your employees to log in and out. This means that the “new process” will be accepted more quickly, which will bring you significant improvements in data collection.

So that you can get started quickly, when choosing the time recording terminal you should make sure that the system is equipped with a W-LAN function. This usually allows you to effortlessly establish a connection to your workstation computer. You should also clarify beforehand whether you can use your preferred web browser to start the administration interface without restrictions. This paves the way for you to the online forms in which you can record your employees without having to do a lot of technical work.

