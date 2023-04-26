Timetable for the CS takeover: When is “Day 1”? What UBS says about the CS deal

– When is “Day 1”? What UBS says about the CS deal The largest Swiss bank presents its quarterly results. Far more interesting than that, however, is how the merger with Credit Suisse will continue. The most important questions and answers.

Prepares “Day 1”: UBS boss Sergio Ermotti. Photo: Michael Buholzer (Keystone)

When is the merger supposed to take place?

The definitive conclusion of the purchase is expected for the second quarter. At the bank, the date is called “Day 1”. From then on, the deal will also be formally completed and Credit Suisse will no longer be an independent bank. Only then will there be precise information on how the merger is to take place, according to UBS.

What is still missing for «Day 1»?

To complete the CS takeover, UBS needs the approval of regulatory and competition authorities not only in Switzerland but also abroad. In addition to the financial market supervisory authority Finma, the US Federal Reserve and the regulator in Great Britain have already approved the purchase.

On Monday, UBS cleared another hurdle: in the US, there is a waiting period for buying the Competition and Consumer Protection Agency expired. According to UBS boss Sergio Ermotti, the transaction still needs approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and antitrust clearance in the EU.

What about the employees of CS?

The most difficult part of taking over CS is dealing with the staff, said UBS boss Ermotti at the media conference. “The employees don’t have to be afraid, we still need them.” Two banks continue to run in parallel for a longer period of time. “We don’t need fewer people for that,” says Ermotti.

The fluctuation at CS has increased in recent weeks, but not to an extent that is worrying the UBS leadership. UBS hopes that the good people will stay with CS because the new mega bank offers good opportunities. UBS itself has not reported any staff departures as a result of the takeover.

According to Ermotti, many employees will soon be of retirement age. It could therefore be that not so many staff have to be laid off because of the numerous retirements.

CS lost 61 billion francs in customer money in the last quarter. Does UBS worry about that?

No, apparently the outflow of assets at Credit Suisse corresponded to the extent that the UBS leadership had expected. In addition, the withdrawal of customer funds and the associated loss of earning power at the collapsed bank have now almost dried up. However, CS itself did not speak of a trend reversal on Monday.

In contrast, UBS received new money in the first three months of the year – including from Credit Suisse. It has raised around $28 billion in global wealth management business. “Of this, $7 billion was recorded in the last ten days of March, i.e. after the announcement of our acquisition of Credit Suisse,” the bank said.

UBS sees this as proof that customers have confidence in the new structure.

How does UBS benefit directly from the deal?

According to the news agency Bloomberg, UBS will achieve a new record profit for the financial sector in the second quarter after the completion of the takeover of Credit Suisse. There is an accounting trick behind this: it is about the so-called negative goodwill. If a company is bought at a price below its book value, the buyer can book a profit on his balance sheet.

UBS pays around 3 billion francs for CS. The book value of CS at the end of March was CHF 54 billion. This corresponds to a book profit of CHF 51 billion. In the quarterly report, UBS writes that it expects a one-off profit that is likely to be “material”. However, this could be significantly smaller because UBS is likely to claim massive write-offs and legal costs in connection with CS.

How does UBS assess the risks of the CS takeover?

UBS is currently trying to get an idea of ​​what lies in Credit Suisse’s poison cabinet through external consultants. Apparently, these are not individual, particularly toxic securities that the bank has to write off, as was the case with junk mortgages after the financial crisis. It’s more about long-term financial products that tie up capital on the balance sheet.

The big bank is paying a little for the effort involved in the takeover. In the first quarter, UBS spent $70 million on advisors related to the CS acquisition.

How did UBS itself fare?

UBS made a profit of CHF 1.3 billion in the first quarter. This is significantly less than in the previous year. The first quarter of 2022 was particularly lucrative. At that time, the bank had achieved the best business result since the financial crisis. It had benefited above all from the rising interest rates in the USA. In 2023, apart from the Swiss business, all pillars of the big bank weakened. Part of the reason for the weaker result is provisions for a legal case in connection with junk mortgages in the US in the amount of 665 million dollars.

However, UBS seems satisfied that the legal case will soon be concluded. Bank CEO Ermotti said: “Our discussions with the US Department of Justice are well advanced and I am pleased that we are now making progress in addressing this 15-year legacy.”

The outlook remains uncertain for Ermotti. The tense situation in the financial sector, the geopolitical tensions, especially between the USA and China, and the war in Ukraine led to considerable uncertainty for stock market valuations and the outlook for economic growth.

The mixed result was badly received on the stock exchange. As a result, the share lost around 2 percent on Tuesday.

