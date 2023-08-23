Timmermans leaves Brussels to dive into the elections in the Netherlands

Vice-President Timmermans leaves the EU Commission, delegates to the Social Democrat Sefcovic

The Vice President of the Commission of the European Union, Frans Timmermansresigned following his decision to run in the next elections in the Netherlands, the Commission said in a statement.

The President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen expressed his gratitude to Carpenter for years of successful work at the Commission and accepted his resignation “with immediate effect”. The powers of vice president for the ‘European green deal’ pass, by decision of von der Leyen, to the vice president Maros Sefcovic. Provisionally, the climate action dossier will also go to him.

