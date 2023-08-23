Home » Timmermans leaves Brussels to dive into the elections in the Netherlands
Business

Timmermans leaves Brussels to dive into the elections in the Netherlands

by admin
Timmermans leaves Brussels to dive into the elections in the Netherlands

Vice-President Timmermans leaves the EU Commission, delegates to the Social Democrat Sefcovic

The Vice President of the Commission of the European Union, Frans Timmermansresigned following his decision to run in the next elections in the Netherlands, the Commission said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Alemanno on Business: “Vannacci? Pay the complaints on depleted uranium”

The President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen expressed his gratitude to Carpenter for years of successful work at the Commission and accepted his resignation “with immediate effect”. The powers of vice president for the ‘European green deal’ pass, by decision of von der Leyen, to the vice president Maros Sefcovic. Provisionally, the climate action dossier will also go to him.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Alfasigma reorganizes itself: 333 cuts in the plan, especially among scientific representatives

You may also like

Changzhou Declaration: Driving the High-Quality Development of Remote...

Is an electric car worth it? These are...

Technological Infrastructure and Advantages of National Electronic Payment...

Death of Colaninno, the future of Piaggio and...

Developers Support Extension of Business Hours and Promote...

It doesn’t get any greener at the car...

American Airlines Expands European Routes, Including Barcelona, Nice,...

UnipolSai Active Savings: Opinions and Reviews

Investigation of Food Safety Work in Our City...

Save money: That’s why a savings expert has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy