– Tim’s hot summer: goal to cool the debt

New bond issues

The managing director Pietro Labriola never misses an opportunity to remind him: Tim’s priority is to remodulate and reduce the monstrous debt which gross exceeds 31 billion euros and which (for 17 billion and counting are bond loans) gradually which expires, with rates rising, is destined to weigh more on the group’s coffers. The strategy is divided into two phases. The first, the more financial one, has seen the definition of some operations that cannot be postponed in recent days. First of all, the placement of a 750 million fixed-rate bond in Italy dedicated to institutional investors was successfully closed. Proceeds from the securities will be used to repay short-term maturities, including through repurchase offers on existing bond issues. But if we consider that according to the data of the first quarter of 2023 the average cost of Tim debt is equal to 4.8% while the latest bond distributes a coupon of 7.875%, one can understand why it is so urgent to intervene on the heavy balance sheet deficit.

But even in Brazil the waters are moving. The shareholders’ meeting of Tim Brasil Serviços e Participações, the holding company of the Brazilian company controlled by Tim, in turn approved the issue of an 800 million euro non-convertible bond intended for institutional investors. The bond issue, explains a note, is aimed at the group’s refinancing activities. Tim, who has been away from the market for two years, will consider further issues.

The due diligence of Kkr

The second phase, the more operational one, obviously counts on closing the sale of the network to the Kkr fund as soon as possible, which has come to offer 23 billion (of which two in earnout),) for the infrastructure asset and which has time until the end of September, the date on which the exclusivity expires, to improve its proposal. And it is precisely from the sale of the network that Labriola plans to bring home most of the resources to cut the debt. The due diligence of Kkr is proceeding and the latest news see Adia, the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi, in talks with the Americans to join the investment. However, this is not a new thing. Because US private equity usually asks some large investors who traditionally participate in its deals to participate in new operations. Moreover, even with FiberCop, the company of Tim’s secondary network, where Kkr acquired 37.5% in 2021, Adia had participated with a stake close to 10%.

And the work of F2i continues, the fund led by Renato Ravanelli, which must raise around 2 billion euros to participate with a 10-15% stake in the operation. On the other hand, there are less certainties regarding the entry of Cassa Deposito e Prestiti which needs to “clarify” its relationship with the Australian fund Macquarie with which it controls Open Fiber (60-40%), the company which is struggling to continue working to bring fiber across the country.

According to Macquarie there is a clause by which Cassa Deposito e Prestiti cannot participate alone in the deal on the network which sees Kkr as the leader. And at the same time the Australian fund has proposed to CDP to unpack Open Fiber, with the acquisition of the black areas, those of greater value, while the white and gray areas would remain in the hands of the group led by Dario Scannapieco. But Cdp does not want to know.

The role of Enterprise

The other hypothesis, for now, only “whispered” is to sell Enterprise more in part than in its entirety, the company branch which includes Noovle (Cloud), Olivetti (IoT) and Telsy (Cybersecurity). The business unit is valued at six billion and employs 5,000 people and controls a network of 16 data centers. There was talk of Engineering, while in the past an offer from the CVC fund was rejected because it was considered too low. But it seems that in this case glimmers can be opened for merger operations rather than an actual sale of assets.

Having said this, it must be added that with respect to Labriola’s debt-cutting plans, the for now silent role of Vivendi must always be considered. Tim’s leading shareholder with 23.75% who consider the network’s valuation low is waiting with a knife between his teeth for the new offer from Kkr. If there is not, as foreseeable, the strong relaunch hoped for by the CEO Arnaud de Puyfontainethe media giant is ready to fight in the assembly to block the sale of the network.