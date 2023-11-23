Tips and Considerations for Buying and Selling Dollars: An Overview of the Exchange Market

This Wednesday, November 22, the dollar opened at 4,070 Colombian pesos per unit. With this information, interested people will be able to calculate how many dollars they can buy with the money they have available.

Based on the current price, 100 dollars is equivalent to 407,000 Colombian pesos. However, this value may vary in different exchange offices, depending on the rate established for the purchase and sale of currency in each entity.

Last Tuesday, the US currency had volatile behavior. It closed at a value of $4,075, which meant an increase of $42 compared to the representative market rate defined by the Superfinanciera for today, which was $4,033.

As for the maximum price that the currency’s price reached on that day, it was $4,080. For its part, the minimum price it touched was $4,024 and the average price at which it was traded was $4,060.

Tips for buying dollars

Traditionally, people buy dollars as a refuge for their savings or when preparing a trip abroad. In practice, some tips are useful to achieve lower prices for buying and higher prices for selling, which greatly benefits those interested.

Here are some recommendations:

– Compare rates at exchange offices: Before proceeding with buying and selling dollars, it is worth checking the current exchange rates. It is also appropriate to compare the rates handled by the various exchange houses.

– Establish a purpose: the first step before buying dollars is to define what they are needed for. Initial motivation is key to decision-making in this matter.

– Buy from reliable financial institutions: in the desire to buy a cheap dollar, some people may fall into transactions of dubious origin, exposing themselves to counterfeit bills and all types of scams.

– Monitor the exchange rate: in the exchange market it is normal for rates exchange rates fluctuate all the time. For this reason, careful monitoring of their behavior can help anticipate the most opportune moments for both the purchase and sale of currencies.

Although the recommendations set out above can be helpful in the process, following them does not guarantee that the person will achieve low prices for purchase or high values ​​for sale, which sets the ideal for those who participate in the exchange market at this level. As such, the advice of an expert will always be welcome.