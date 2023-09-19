Tips and tricks for buyers – this is how financing works

What is particularly striking is that there was a boom in KfW loans last year. The state development bank grants loans with sometimes very attractive conditions. Exactly which funding programs are in demand can be found from the survey by Dr. Small cannot be seen. But one thing is clear: many buyers integrate such a loan into their real estate financing, so they borrow money from the bank on the one hand and from KfW on the other. Just a year ago, KfW loans only accounted for 2.6 percent of the total construction financing volume. Today it is already 10 percent.

Also read: “We can’t build all apartments in such a way that you can live there for a lifetime”

The best-known funding program at KfW is the home ownership program with number 124. Buyers can use it to finance the purchase or construction of a property for up to 100,000 euros. The conditions are no longer particularly attractive. At four percent, they correspond to the current market interest rate. Nevertheless, consultants recommend such a loan as a financing component, for good reason: many banks consider KfW loans as the buyer’s equity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

