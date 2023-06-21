Tips for Amazon Prime Day 2023: This is how you really save money

PR/Business Insider

Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 is the shopping event for bargain hunters with Prime membership*. Because as part of this discount campaign, the online retailer Amazon is spoiling its Prime customers with attractive offers and deals. On average, products are around 27 percent cheaper on these two days. That means: technology, fashion, household items and more are partly available at the best price. This year Prime Day starts on Tuesday 11 July 2023 and ends on Wednesday 12 July 2023.

With these 6 tips you save on Amazon Prime Day 2023

you can at Prime Day* So really save money – provided you shop with a system. Because even a bargain can be a waste of money if you never use it, for example because it is useless or cheaply made. So that this doesn’t happen to you, we’ve put together six tips for Amazon Prime Day, which you can use to avoid making bad purchases and only click on “buy now” on the right deals.

1st tip: Become a member of Amazon Prime

The requirement for you to Prime Day* being able to participate at all is one Amazon Prime Membership*. For 8.99 euros a month or 89.90 euros a year, you can then enjoy numerous advantages – including the right to participate in the shopping event. If you are not a member yet, you can use the service Try 30 days* and even shop for deals on Prime Day completely free of charge (if you cancel before the end of the free period).

Tip 2: Mark the date for Prime Day in your calendar

The exact date for the Prime Day 2023 is not yet clear. As soon as Amazon has confirmed the date for the promotion, it is best to set a reminder in your calendar. This is how you avoid missing Prime Day. Since Prime Day will probably be held on a Tuesday and Wednesday again this year and you will work accordingly, you can also create an appointment reminder in your Outlook calendar. But don’t let your boss catch you when you’re shopping!

Tip 3: Create a shopping list for Amazon Prime Day

Almost everything is discounted on Prime Day. But don’t let the low prices tempt you to make bad purchases that you neither want nor need. It is better to think about what you want to buy in advance and look for specific offers. Also read purchase advice and product recommendations to get ahead of the Prime Day* to know exactly which parts should end up in your shopping cart.

4th tip: Download the Amazon app

The Amazon app is handy – especially on the Prime Day*. Under the tab “Offers” you can see before Prime Day which deals will go live shortly. You can use the “watch” function to be notified when the sale starts. So you don’t miss any important offers and can fill your shopping cart without stress or time pressure.

Tip 5: Don’t forget the lightning deals

Not all deals are over the whole Prime Day* be available, because some of them are so-called lightning deals. The motto here is: It pays to be quick, because these lightning deals are usually sold out within a short time. But even when a lightning deal has sold out, there’s still hope. This way you can be put on the waiting list and cross your fingers that other customers have changed their minds about the deal.

Tip 6: Also compare the prices on Prime Day

Probably the most important tip: Also compare the prices on Prime Day. Used for this Price comparison portal like Idealo*. Just because Amazon says something is on sale doesn’t mean you can’t find a better deal. Often only the much too high and unrealistic RRP is given as the original price. Only when you compare the price at different dealers do you realize how good it really is.

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

