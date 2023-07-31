Tips for Providing Evidence of a Spouse/Fiancé Relationship for Visa Petitions

Title: Important Evidence Required for Spouse/Fiancé Visa Petitions, US Embassy Advises

Subtitle: Embassy urges applicants to provide concrete proof of relationship for successful visa applications

In a recent statement, the US Embassy in the Dominican Republic has highlighted the significance of presenting compelling evidence of a genuine relationship for spouse/fiancé visa petitions. The embassy has advised applicants to include a range of supporting materials to ensure a smooth evaluation process.

To convince the consul evaluating their case, the embassy suggests that applicants gather a comprehensive collection of evidence showcasing their relationship. These documents can include printed wedding photos, couple photos taken throughout the years, messages, social media posts, contracts in both names, remittance receipts, as well as joint bank statements.

However, the embassy strongly emphasizes that intimate photos should not be included as evidence. Such materials are deemed inappropriate and are unlikely to establish the authenticity of the relationship. In fact, including such content could potentially have a detrimental effect on the visa application.

To strengthen the chances of a successful application, the presence of the petitioner during the visa interview is highly recommended by the embassy. Moreover, if the couple has children together, presenting their birth certificates at the interview can further solidify the authenticity of the relationship.

For further guidance and consular advice, the embassy advises applicants to follow their official social media handles on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook: @EmbajadaUSAenRD.

The US Embassy’s emphasis on presenting substantial evidence aims to ensure that only genuine relationships are granted spouse/fiancé visas. By adhering to these guidelines, applicants can increase their chances of a positive evaluation and make the visa process smoother for both the applicants and the evaluators.

As the US Embassy continues to provide comprehensive guidelines and support for visa applicants, it is crucial for individuals to follow their advice to successfully navigate the visa process.

