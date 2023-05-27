Tips to keep your best employees in the company

Appreciation for employees can show itself in different forms. Many companies use material incentives such as a company car, a promotion or a higher salary. – but material recognition alone does not help you to bind your employees to your company in the long term.

Employees are the heart of a company, which is why investments should be made in them on a regular basis. In this article you will learn how to retain your employees and protect them from poaching and headhunters.

How do I manage to retain employees in the long term?

When a good, qualified employee quits, it usually becomes very expensive for companies. We have therefore put together 6 tips for you – so that you can reduce costs due to high fluctuation rates and protect your employees from poaching.

1) Promote the development of your employees:

Ask your employees about your goals and respond to your individual wishes. Especially with highly qualified employees, personal and professional advancement is the top priority. Investing in individual development and training opportunities is therefore of the highest priority.

2) Conduct regular appraisal interviews:

According to studies, appraisal interviews significantly increase job satisfaction. Value your employees’ opinions and show them that you take their suggestions seriously. Get feedback on your leadership style and ask questions like: “What is your greatest wish for me as a manager?” or “What do you miss most in the company?”

3) Develop a vision:

A company vision gives your employees orientation and offers motivation and meaning. It also gives your employees a common direction and a common goal. Therefore, we encourage you to be transparent and communicate your goals and priorities. This ensures proximity to the employer and thus to the company. Develop a vision and share it with your employees.

4) Strengthen your employer brand:

A strong employer brand helps you attract and retain top talent. It is particularly important that you clearly define your corporate culture and corporate values.

5) Show Appreciation:

Did you know that lack of appreciation is one of the top 3 reasons why employees leave companies? In addition to material recognition, the best way to show sincere appreciation for your employees is through open praise, thanks and honest recognition.

6) Ensure a positive working atmosphere:

A positive working atmosphere increases employee satisfaction enormously. It is characterized by a casual, relaxed atmosphere in the workplace as well as recognition, appreciation and collegial behavior.

On the other hand, aspects such as little appreciation, rigid hierarchy levels, inflexible working hours or a lack of transparency create a negative working atmosphere.

