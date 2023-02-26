Home Business Tir crashes from the A1, the driver dies. The Autostrada del Sole is on fire
Fatal accident on the A1. Truck crashes and catches fire: the driver dies instantly

A heavy vehicle crashed this morning from the section A1 motorway and caught fire: the driver was killed on impact. This was communicated by the Fire Brigade of the Florence command, detachment of Barberino del Mugello and Fi-Ovest, which intervened in the municipality of Calenzano on the SP 107 Via di Legrito put out the fire of the heavy vehicle that crashed from the ‘Marinella viaduct”.

I Fire fighters, who intervened with three teams and seven vehicles, including a crane, extinguished the vehicle and the semi-trailer loaded with fruit and vegetables completely engulfed in flames. The driver was found by firefighters inside the car lifeless. The roadway remains blocked SP 107 near the Viaduct Marinella.

