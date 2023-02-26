Fatal accident on the A1. Truck crashes and catches fire: the driver dies instantly

A heavy vehicle crashed this morning from the section A1 motorway and caught fire: the driver was killed on impact. This was communicated by the Fire Brigade of the Florence command, detachment of Barberino del Mugello and Fi-Ovest, which intervened in the municipality of Calenzano on the SP 107 Via di Legrito put out the fire of the heavy vehicle that crashed from the ‘Marinella viaduct”.

I Fire fighters, who intervened with three teams and seven vehicles, including a crane, extinguished the vehicle and the semi-trailer loaded with fruit and vegetables completely engulfed in flames. The driver was found by firefighters inside the car lifeless. The roadway remains blocked SP 107 near the Viaduct Marinella.

Subscribe to the newsletter

