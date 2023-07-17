Tir jumps the roadway on the A8: three injured and 8km in queue

This morning, just after 9 on the A8 Milan-Como motorwaynear Lainate, for reasons yet to be assessed, a lorry skipped the lane causing an accident which involved 4 means.

The section between Lainate and the junction with the A9 in the direction of the connection with the A4 has been temporarily closed

Three wounded and inconvenience for motorists, with the stretch between Lainate and the junction with the A9 in the direction of the connection with the A4 which has been temporarily closed, also causing long queues, up to 8 km. Of the injured, the most serious is the man driving a car hit by the heavy vehicle after the lane jump, who was transported in serious condition to theNiguarda hospital in Milan. Two other wounded were hospitalized in yellow code, one inhospital in Legnano and the other in Sant’Anna di Como.

