Wednesday’s summit could mark a U-turn on the transit issue. However, cheering storms are not appropriate.

Innsbruck (OTS) – slot system? Or traffic management? The Tyroleans will not care what the measure is ultimately called, which should ensure that the truck avalanche over the Brenner is finally slowed down. The important thing is that something happens. If the visit of Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder and South Tyrol’s Governor Arno Kompatscher to Governor Anton Mattle has surprisingly got things moving, then that can only be seen as absolutely positive. There was silence (between the protagonists) and stillness (in conversations and on the street) long enough. Premature cheering storms are not appropriate. There is still a long way to go before there is a reduction in the number of trucks.

Legally, it is said, the slot system is possible. There are, however, numerous hurdles. The number of actual slots is the most obvious. Tough wrestling on all sides is actually already guaranteed. The technical infrastructure is certainly feasible – but not overnight. Above all, it needs the approval of the nation states. Berlin, Vienna and Rome must give their consent and sign the international treaty. It has long been known that understanding of the long overdue transit brake dwindles with every kilometer that one travels away from the Inn and Wipptal valleys. This applies to Bavaria and Germany as well as to Italy and Austria. The summit next Wednesday in Kufstein could be the starting signal for a turnaround in the traffic situation in Tyrol. It would be time for that. And ultimately one has to say for the benefit of the people: it is never too late for this.

