Titan: CEO Rush was a ‘local Elon Musk’, according to a friend

John Lundin, a friend of the late OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, said Rush was a “local Elon Musk figure”.

For eight years, according to The Everett Herald, Lundin ran a store adjacent to OceanGate.

Lundin’s bar was connected to OceanGate’s office by a corridor.

A friend of OceanGate’s late CEO Stockton Rush said the inventor of the Titan submersible was something of a local version of Elon Musk in the Washington state coastal city where OceanGate had its offices.

Similarities to Elon Musk

“He was sort of our own local Elon Musk,” John Lundin, owner of Bluewater Organic Distilling, said on June 23 to “The Everett Herald“. According to The Everett Herald, Lundin had been Rush’s business neighbor in the city for eight years Everett, which is about 40 kilometers north of Seattle. Lundin was also friends with Rush, and the latter frequented the bar along with OceanGate employees.

Lundin’s bar and OceanGate’s office were both located in the Waterfront Center of Port of Everett. According to The Everett Herald, the two companies were even linked by an interior hallway.

“He was friendly, very charismatic and a natural leader. I admired his drive and the pioneering work he did to bravely push that frontier,” Lundin told the Everett Herald.

Much like Musk, Rush sought to push the boundaries of the technology he believed would transform his industry. He also “enjoyed playing the idiosyncratic genius,” comparing himself to Musk and Steve Jobs, wrote CBS correspondent David Pogue in a report for the “New York Magazine‘ of June 27th.

The CEO had big plans for his company, OceanGate

This inspiration has carried over into Rush’s work with OceanGate. Rush co-founder Guillermo Söhnlein said the “New York Timeson June 23 that the company’s goal is to “make deep-sea travel as accessible to affluent tourists and researchers as entrepreneurs like Elon Musk have made space travel.” “Internally we called ourselves SpaceX for the ocean,” Söhnlein told the Times.

Rush had big ambitions for his seafaring company. In addition to deep sea tourism, Rush also had his sights set on the oil and gas industry. The magazine “Fast CompanyRush explained in April 2017 that he plans to offer his submarine technology to companies that extract oil and gas from the sea, and that deep-sea tourism is part of that larger plan.

Rush was pronounced dead after the US Coast Guard said on June 22 that the Titan submersible likely imploded. He was with four other passengers on board the stricken submersible when it disappeared on June 18 while diving to the wreck of the Titanic.

Representatives from Bluewater Organic Distilling and OceanGate did not immediately respond to an after-hours request from Business Insider.

