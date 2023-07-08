Titan: CEO Rush’s ruthlessness was an open secret

Stockton Rush, CEO von OceanGate.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was known for dodging safety regulations prior to Titan’s implosion.

Even as industry experts raised concerns about the submersible, Rush continued.

The legal ambiguity in international waters provided the company with a protective shell.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

The tragedy of the titanium submersible is an all too familiar story: a daring inventor pushes the boundaries of science, technology and safety in an act of bold innovation that ultimately backfires and kills its creator.

The Titan saga caught the world‘s attention last month after the ship disappeared into the depths of the ocean during a dive to explore the historic Titanic shipwreck. There were five passengers on board the wrecked OceanGate submersible, including CEO Stockton Rush, who is now at the center of what appears to be a preventable tragedy.

read too

8 stocks that will outperform the market going forward, according to the chief portfolio manager of a $205 billion money manager

In the wake of the Titan implosion lies a troubling trace of OceanGate’s apparent disregard for safety, including a string of early warnings from industry experts and a slew of troubled past expeditionary hazards that could, and perhaps should, have halted Rush’s Icarian dreams.

The tragedy of Titan’s fate is not only compounded by hindsight, however. The legal gray area in the international waters where Titan operated meant that no regulatory body or legal body could thwart Rush’s ambitions.

Industry skepticism surrounded Titan for a long time

From Titan’s early days, OceanGate has been plagued by a plethora of now-prophetic warnings inside and outside the company. A former company engineer warned back in 2018 that the submarine’s safety could easily be compromised by poor “quality control and safety protocols.” This follows a lawsuit the employee filed against the company after he says he was fired for raising safety concerns.

David Lochridge, who served as director of ship operations at OceanGate, said he was unfairly fired after questioning the company’s refusal to conduct “critical” tests on Titan. Lochridge even pointed to potential problems with the very part of the sub that experts now believe may have led to its sinking, noting “visible signs of delamination and porosity” on the carbon fiber hull, which Lochridge said indicated that the hull might fall apart after repeated dives – which it eventually did.

There were many warnings

However, OceanGate’s call-out didn’t prove enough incentive for Rush to reconsider its lenient approach to safety, which included skipping an industry certification exam and expediting test dives.

That same year, more than three dozen people, including industry leaders and deep-sea explorers, wrote an open letter to Rush warning him that his company’s “experimental” attitude towards launching the Titan mission at the expense of industry certification would be disastrous could have, as reported by the New York Times. Rush responded to his peers’ warnings with defensive acrimony, telling one critic that industry players were trying to use a “safety argument” to “stop innovation.”

“We’ve heard the unfounded cries of ‘You’re going to kill someone’ far too many times. I take this as a serious personal insult,” Rush wrote in a 2018 email to Rob McCallum, co-founder of EYOS Expeditions and former OceanGate consultant, according to The New Yorker.

Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGates, speaks to an OceanGate submarine at a press conference. David L Ryan/Getty Images

The mounting criticism did not deter Rush, but rather seemed to spur him on

Business Insider received a 2019 email between Rush and Karl Stanley, who runs a deep-sea exploration company in Honduras and took part in a test dive on the Titan. Stanley urged Rush to slow down and conduct at least 50 test drives on the Titan to check for possible hull defects before allowing passengers on board.

Rush, on the other hand, had committed to just seven tries and told Stanley to “keep his opinions to himself.” OceanGate’s chief executive accused his colleague of two “fundamental misunderstandings,” first of which he accused him of misunderstanding his advisory role.

“The second, more troubling misunderstanding is your fear that I will either intentionally or unintentionally give in to the pressure and take advantage of our customers,” Rush wrote. “I am more aware than anyone that this is the main pitfall and have taken several steps to protect me from it.”

Rush often underestimated the importance of safety regulations

Despite his apparent irritation at critics’ allegations that he doesn’t prioritize the safety of his customers, Rush maintained a cavalier public stance on the issue, frequently making flippant remarks about what he often described as the industry’s irrational safety thinking.

Following the Titan implosion, several of Rush’s previous media appearances and public comments were unearthed, including comments in which he called the diving industry “obscenely safe” and his claim that industry standards were “understandable but illogical”.

In a 2019 blog post on the OceanGate website, Rush attempted to explain why the Titan submersible wasn’t classified under standard regulatory procedures, simply referring to “innovation.” “After a certain point, security is just a waste,” he told CBS journalist David Pogue in 2022.

Rush’s attitude to safety was reflected in the troubled history of the Titan dives that preceded the implosion. Former passengers have since described hearing popping sounds underwater, witnessing propulsion system failures and struggling with loss of communications mid-dive.

Marine research company Magellan said it is working to recruit “special equipment” to support OceanGate’s rescue mission for the missing Titan submarine. Reuters

International waters provided OceanGate with a cloak of legal protection

But even in the face of the deafening alarm bells, there was little that could be done to stop, or even delay, Titan’s deep-sea dives. Deep-sea tourism is a relatively new industry with few regulations, experts told Business Insider. However, the regulations that are in place are easily circumvented by a vessel diving in the legally unsafe international waters that OceanGate navigated to.

Based in Washington State, the company transported the Titan on a Canadian vessel and then deployed the vessel in international waters, where OceanGate could operate free from domestic or international laws. A spokesman for OceanGate did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Colleagues and close friends have defended Rush following the tragedy

US and Canadian authorities are now investigating how and why the submersible imploded, and OceanGate announced this week that it has halted all exploration and commercial operations.

But even as criticism of the late Rush mounts, friends and former colleagues have spoken out to see the ambitious dreamer from a different angle, describing him as a man who lived to take risks and died what he loved.

read too

Blackrock’s German chief strategist: You should now pay attention to these factors, sectors and regions when it comes to stocks

Indeed, Rush once spoke of himself in the same way, defending his ruthless methods with words that now read like a haunting, self-fulfilling prophecy.

“I mean, if you just want to be safe, don’t get out of bed, don’t get in your car, don’t do anything,” Rush told CBS Sunday Morning in 2022. “At some point you have to take a risk, and it really is a question of risk and reward. I think I can do that just as safely if I break the rules.”

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

