Titan: Disclaimer provided how to die

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush died when Titan imploded in June. David L Ryan/Getty Images

OceanGate required Titan passengers to sign a waiver that made multiple mentions of the death.

The document, viewed by Business Insider, describes the submersible as “experimental” three times.

OceanGate also explained that the Titan was built from materials “not widely used” for other submarines.

Passengers wishing to dive the Titan submersible were required to sign a waiver that mentions death three times on the first page.

The liability waiver lists a number of ways passengers could die on a voyage to Titanic, according to the document seen by Business Insider.

These include “extreme pressure” or other submarine failure, “unpredictable” conditions such as ocean or weather influences, and boarding “small vessels and other equipment”.

Other fatalities mentioned in the waiver include high-pressure gases, pure oxygen, and high-voltage electrical equipment, according to the document.

It noted that the “experimental” submarine was built from materials “not commonly used” on other submarines, and passengers were reminded that the titanium submarine was not certified by regulatory bodies or has been approved.

By signing the waiver, passengers also waived the right to take legal action in the event of injury or “other loss.”

Mike Reiss, who sailed on the Titan submarine last year, told BBC News that death was “always in the back of your mind” as it was mentioned multiple times in the waiver.

Reiss, a writer for The Simpsons, continued, “No one who finds themselves in this situation was caught off guard — you know exactly what you’re getting into.”

An OceanGate representative told Business Insider that the company “could not provide any further information” about the waiver.

Read the full OceanGate waiver signed by a prospective passenger here:

