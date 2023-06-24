Titan, ignore security alerts. “The US knew and kept silent”

An abyss of errors for the tragedy of the Titan

For the five passengers of the Titan the death it’s coming quick and painless male controversy after the tragic mountain accident. The warnings about the safety of the OceanGate submarine would have been repeatedly rejected and ignored by the CEO of the company, Stockton Rush – died in the explosion of the vehicle.

The US Navy knew about the implosion caused by a loss of pressure, while the former president of the United States Obama TV and newspaper critic: it is unsustainable, he says, that this incident gets more attention than a shipwreck in which 700 migrants die.

Il Canada officially opens ainvestigation about the tragedy of the submarine Titan. The Transportation Safety Board has announced the opening of the case on the implosion of the vehicle that killed five people.

“The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will launch an investigation into the fatal incident involving the privately owned submersible Titan and Canadian-flagged support vessel Polar Prince,” the TSB said in a statement. The agency is sending a team to St. John’s in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador to investigate the incident.

Warnings ignored

The warnings about safety of OceanGate’s Titan submarine have been repeatedly rejected and ignored from the CEO of the company, Stockton Rush – who died in the explosion of the vehicle – according to what emerges from the email exchanges with Rob McCallum, the American explorer who conducted extreme missions all over the world.

In the 2018 correspondence between the two, viewed by the BBC, McCallum warned Rush of the potential risk to which he exposed his clients and urged him to stop using the submarineuntil it was supervised by an independent body.

Rush, for his part, responded that he was “tired of industry players trying to use a security argument to stop innovation.” The tense exchange ended after OceanGate’s lawyers threatened legal action, McCallum said.

McCallum told the BBC he had repeatedly urged Rush’s company to seek certification for the Titan before using it for commercial tours. The vessel has never been certified or classified. “Until a submarine is classified, tested and proven, it should not be used for commercial deep diving operations,” the explorer wrote in an email.

Finally, in messages between the two, Rush expresses frustration with criticism of the Titan’s security measures, writing in an e-mail: “Too often we have heard unfounded cries like ‘you are going to kill someone’. I consider it a grave personal insult.”

OceanGate did not comment on the email exchange.

Security controversy

In the aftermath of the discovery of the debris of the Titan and the death of its five occupants, the pain of the families is joined by the controversy over safety, while the press reveals that the US had already picked up the signal of the implosion of the submarine shortly after its disappearance , days ago.

According to the Wall Street Journal, it had been a top secret acoustic detection system US military, designed to detect enemy submarines, to detect it near the place where the debris was identified, on the seabed at a depth of 3,800 meters, near the wreck of the Titanic, objective of the mission.

To find them, after the small submarine had lost contact on Sunday evening, a battle was unleashed gigantic hunt in the depths of the North Atlantic where lies the wreck of the ocean liner, sunk in 1912 during its maiden voyage with over 1,500 people on board.

They had been busy sounding the waters boats and robots which can descend to incredible depths, aware of the extreme difficulties of such a marine environment and of the oxygen reserves destined to run out in a short time.

Unanimous condolences for the death of the five occupants of the Titan. Harding” was one of a kind about him and we loved him. He was a avid explorerwhatever the field, who lived life for his family, his business and for the next adventure,” the British billionaire’s family said in a statement. “What he has achieved in his life has been truly remarkable and If we can take one small consolation from this tragedy, it’s that we lost him doing what he loved,” they added.

The “deep pain” of the Dawood family came from Pakistan, extended to the relatives of the other victims. And the chilling detail came from the aunt that the 19-year-old Suleman was “terrified” of the trip but had consented only because it was important to the fatherShahzada, “obsessed with the Titanic”.

