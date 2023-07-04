Titan Inventors: It’s better to close companies than run unsafe submarines

Stockton Rush, Chef von OceanGate.

Karl Stanley, a submarine expert and friend of Stockton Rush, expressed concerns about the Titan submarine.

Rush then told him that he would prioritize the safety of the submersible over that of his company.

Others have said that Rush really seemed to believe in Titan’s safety.

Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, who died last week when his Titan submersible went diving to the wreck of the Titanic catastrophically implodedtold a friend in 2019 that he would rather shut down his business than operate an unsafe vessel, how off E-Mails shows that the Business Insider are available.

Friend had concerns

Rush emailed his friend Karl Stanley, an underwater vehicle expert, who had expressed serious concerns about Titan’s integrity to him after hearing cracking sounds while diving in the Bahamas that year.

“I think the hull has a defect near the flange that will only get worse. The only question I have is whether or not catastrophic failure will occur,” Stanley said in an email to Rush.

On June 18, less than two hours after a dive to Titanic, the Titanic submersible lost communication with its surface ship and was initially reported missing. Four days later, the Coast Guard announced that parts of the submarine had been discovered, suggesting the Titan had catastrophically imploded. All five people on board, including Rush, were pronounced dead.

It’s better to close companies than let an unsafe submarine dive

“I made it clear after our dive that I will not be taking any non-essential crew, customers or media into the sub until I am certain the hull is secure,” Rush said in his reply to Stanley. “As I told you before, I canceled last year’s expedition and will cancel this year’s as well or even close the company before I put an unsafe submarine into service”

OceanGate did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the email.

Rush and OceanGate have come under criticism for ignoring security concerns raised by other experts in the industry. But some who met Rush said he genuinely seemed to believe his submarine was safe, as evidenced by the fact that he took part in the dives himself.

Rush is ‘conceited’

CBS reporter David Pogue, who dived the Titan last year and interviewed Rush for a feature, told Business Insider that Rush was “cocky” and “picked” on the opinions of his experts.

“But I don’t think Rush was a cheater. He genuinely believed in his design – enough to trust him with his own life on several occasions,” Pogue wrote in an article forNew York Magazine“.

Mike Reissa “Simpsons” writer and producer who has made several dives on the Titan, also said he believes OceanGate takes safety seriously and genuinely believes in its submersible.

“They take it very seriously”

“There was one dive that we did — as soon as communications went down, we immediately went back to the surface,” Reiss said, adding, “So they’re not hot dogs. You are not daredevils here. They take it very seriously.”

Still, Reiss said Rush and every passenger on the Titan were aware of the risks, because the waiver he was required to sign prior to the dive mentioned that he could die.

“They did it as safely as they could do it. They trusted their own lives,” Reiss said, “but they knew it could end like this.”

