Titan: Pilot lost control, submarine could only spin in circles

OceanGate

The Titan submersible had a problem with its engines and spun in circles during a dive in 2022.

The moment, recorded by the BBC, happened less than 1000 feet (300 meters) from the Titanic.

The sub’s pilot said the thrusters were pushing in opposite directions, causing the spin.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

During a dive to the wreck of the Titanic with OceanGate’s Titanic submersible last summer, the pilot lost control of the ship. The thrusters stopped working and the submarine could only turn in circles.

read too

Experts have found larger pieces of Titan: it could make it easier to investigate the disaster

The ordeal was caught on video taken during an episode of the BBC program “The Travel Show” was broadcast. She can only be seen in the UK. One of the „Daily MailA clip released from the show shows the moment Scott Griffith, who was piloting the submersible, realized he had lost control.

“Am I spinning?”

“Am I spinning?” Griffith asks, to which one of the other passengers replies “Yes.”

One of the passengers told BCC that Griffith said, “Oh no, we have a problem.”

In the footage, Griffith can be heard explaining to the other divers that one of the thrusters is firing forward while the other is pushing backward.

“The only thing I can do right now is do a 360° spin,” he adds.

“I thought: We can’t do it”

Mexican diver Reneta Rojas, who was also on Titan at the time, told the BBC:

“I thought, ‘We can’t do it.’ We are literally 300 meters from the Titanic. And although we are in the debris field, we can only go round in circles.”

According to Rojas, the submersible was less than 1,000 feet (300 meters) from Titanic, which is nearly 13,000 feet (about four kilometers) below sea level.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush communicated with the Titan submersible as it spun in circles. Finally he was able to correct the course and approach the shipwreck, as reported by the “Daily Mail”.

Rush was aboard Titan when she lost communication with the surface ship during a dive to Titanic on June 18. Four days later, the US Coast Guard announced that debris from the Titan had been found, indicating a catastrophic submersible implosion. All five people on board were killed.

Rush ignored safety concerns at Titan

Rush and OceanGate have since come under fire for ignoring safety concerns raised by former submersible industry employees and experts.

read too

Passengers on the Titan submersible have been classified as “mission specialists” to avoid liability risks in the event of their death, according to a report

Others said there were problems with Titan’s engines. Josh Gates, the host of Expedition Unknown on the Discovery Channel, told the Today Show that he turned down a dive to the Titanic with OceanGate in 2021 because of his concerns.

“We had problems with the thruster controls,” he said. “We had problems with the computers on board, we had problems with communication. I just felt the sub needed more time and, frankly, it needed more testing.”

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

