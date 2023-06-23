Home » Titan, the aunt of the 19-year-old victim: “My nephew was terrified”
Titan, the aunt of the 19-year-old victim: “My nephew was terrified”

Titan, the aunt of the 19-year-old victim: “My nephew was terrified”

Titan, the submarine imploded in the Atlantic

19-year-old Suleman Dawood, who died with his father and the other three members of the expedition to the Titanic, was “terrified” by the journey. An aunt of the boy revealed it in an interview published by Nbc News before the wreckage of the submarine was found. Apparently, the young man had expressed his concerns about the mission to the family and was “not in the mood” but had agreed only because it was important to his fatherbillionaire Shahzada Dawood, “obsessed with Titanic”.

The US Navy has detected the implosion of the Titan after the disappearance

A top secret US military acoustic detection system, designed to detect enemy submarines, it had detected the Titan’s implosion first, a few hours after the submarine began its mission. This is what the reveals Wall Street Journal. The US Navy activated as soon as the hull lost communications. And, shortly after its disappearance, the system detected a sound it suspected was an implosion near the site where debris was identified today.

