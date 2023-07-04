Titanic submersible: Inmates knew something was going wrong

OceanGate’s Titan submersible imploded on June 18 during a voyage to Titanic. OceanGate

Former OceanGate adviser Rob McCallum told The New Yorker that the Titan submarine attempted to ascend before losing contact with the mothership.

According to him, the sub dropped its weights before imploding on June 18.

McCallum is at least the second person to say OceanGate attempted to abort the dive before the disaster struck.

The OceanGate submersible Titan shed its ballast and attempted to ascend just before it disappeared, which likely means the five people inside had already aborted the dive when it imploded, according to a former adviser to the company.

Rob McCallum, an expedition consultant who used to advise OceanGate on marketing and logistics, said „The New Yorker“for receiving early reports of the Titan’s fateful final dive.

“The report I received immediately after the event – well before they were overdue – was that the submarine was approaching a depth of 12,000 feet,” he told The New Yorker’s Ben Taub. McCallum said the submarine “lost weights,” meaning the dive was aborted, and then lost communications with the mothership.

McCallum is the co-founder of the adventure expedition company EYOS Expeditions. He has led dives to the Titanic shipwreck and other deep sea locations. Unlike OceanGate, however, his ship is a submersible, certified by the marine classification society DNV to reach extreme sea depths.

According to The New Yorker, he was in regular contact with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and visited OceanGate’s workshop. He’s at least the second person to date to publicly state that the Titan likely attempted to rise before imploding.

Film director James Cameron also said on June 24 to ABC Newshe had heard from “insiders” that the Titan dropped their weights have and that the people on board were “trying to deal with an emergency”

The ship lost contact with its mother ship on June 18, about an hour and a half after the start of the voyage that took five people to the Titanic wreck, which is about four kilometers underwater.

At that depth, the Titan probably imploded with such force that the people inside the submarine were killed instantly and had no way of noticing that the hull had collapsed.

Authorities are still investigating the implosion and it is currently unclear to what extent the five passengers were aware of the impending danger or if they had any advance warning of the fuselage failure.

However, Cameron and McCallum’s accounts of the dive suggest that at least one person on board – for reasons still unknown – had recognized in advance that something was amiss and decided to abandon the trip.

Rush was piloting the submersible at this point and was likely responsible for the dive.

OceanGate had previously canceled dives from Titan, perhaps because the submersible had lost one of its propulsion systems or several swimmers had detached themselves from the ship. According to the “New York TimesThe company has aborted more dives from the Titan than it has completed.

Former passengers reported that the Titan also had regular problems with the Battery and the Ballastsystem had.

Photos taken from the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John’s, Newfoundland on Wednesday, appear to show how authorities are recovering Titan’s wreckage.

OceanGate did not immediately respond to a request for comment submitted outside of normal business hours.

