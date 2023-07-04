Titanium submersible: OceanGate boasted it would detect failures early

Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate, at a press conference next to the Cyclops 1, a five-person submarine operated by OceanGate. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

OceanGate boasted on Instagram in 2020 that its Titanic submersible was able to detect hull defects.

The company claimed that its warning system would alert the pilot to deficiencies well before an implosion.

In 2018, however, an executive said the system only warned of the danger “milliseconds”.

OceanGate, the company that ran tours of the Titanic in their now-sunk submersible, said in 2020 that it was able to spot potential problems in the ship’s carbon-fiber hull with “incredible accuracy.”

in one Instagram post from April 2020 the company wrote that “acoustic emission sensors” attached to the submersible’s hull would detect and record changes in the carbon fiber during the dive.

“This real-time monitoring system samples sound waves through the hull many times per second, providing incredible accuracy and allowing us to assess the condition of the hull during the dive,” wrote OceanGate.

The company said it had conducted “extensive testing” and relied on 20 years of previous research showing that “increased acoustic activity always occurs well before structural failure.”

If the hull is damaged “during transport or surface operations” or from repeated dives, the defects would be “detected by the advanced system and the dive terminated long before crew safety is compromised,” OceanGate wrote. “Real-time hull health monitoring is an important safety feature of Titan. We don’t dive if it doesn’t work,” the company continued.

However, OceanGate’s “audible surveillance system” was criticized in 2018 by David Lochridge, the company’s then director of naval operations, a veteran submarine pilot, who said he was fired after raising “serious safety concerns” about the submarine .

Lochridge said he warned OceanGate that the system could only detect when a component was about to fail, “often milliseconds before an implosion,” according to a lawsuit he’s filed against the company. The system also could not identify whether existing defects were already affecting the ship’s hull, Lochridge said in his lawsuit.

In response to Lochridge’s concerns, OceanGate had stated “that the submarine’s warning system would alert the pilot to possible hull failure with sufficient time to halt the descent and return safely to the surface,” according to the US -American magazine The New Yorker.

After being fired, the submarine pilot told another submarine expert, Rob McCallum, that “there was no way I could be paid to dive that thing,” according to The New Yorker.

It’s unclear if OceanGate had changed the sub’s design to address Lochridge’s concerns when the company posted that claim on Instagram in 2020. OceanGate did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, which was sent outside of regular business hours.

OceanGate has crafted the submersible’s hull, dubbed titanium, from a combination of carbon fiber and titanium — an unorthodox mix for submersibles that are typically all solid metal.

While OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush believed he was pushing the boundaries of innovation with the Titan, he has also been documented as ignoring repeated requests from other security experts to reconsider his experimental approach.

An internal report by OceanGate’s competitor, Triton Submarines, says the existence of Titan’s warning system is alarming, according to The New Yorker. “Rush turned the fact that Titan needed a warning system into something positive,” said Jarl Stromer, a regulation and class compliance manager at Triton, according to the report.

“He makes it sound like the Cyclops is more advanced because it has that system, when the opposite is true: the submersible is so experimental and the safety factor is completely unknown that it needs a system to protect the pilot from an imminent collapse.” warn,” Stromer told Triton’s CEO, according to The New Yorker. Cyclops was the original name given to the Titan and its predecessor while the submersible was still being tested.

The Titan was lost on June 18 while diving about four kilometers down to the wreck of the Titanic. All five people on board, including Rush, were pronounced dead by US authorities on June 23 after wreckage from the submersible was found on the seabed.

The debris field suggests the submersible suffered a “catastrophic loss of decompression chamber,” according to the US Coast Guard, which would have resulted in the instant deaths of all occupants. It is still unclear whether the submarine’s occupants were aware that the ship was about to implode or whether they recognized imperfections in the hull.

While Rush’s stance on Titan’s safety has been publicly questioned, so has he Colleagues and close friends defended, who said that while the CEO had ambitious goals, he was also very committed to safety.

He died alongside British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, wealthy French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.

