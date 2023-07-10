Title: “5 Major Financial Events Shaping the Week: U.S. Inflation Takes Center Stage”

**5 Major Financial Events to Watch This Week: U.S. Inflation in Focus**

Investing.com – This week, investors around the world will be closely watching five major financial events that are expected to have a significant impact on global markets. U.S. inflation data for June is at the top of the list, as it will provide insights into the country’s economic recovery and potential implications for policy decisions. Additionally, major Wall Street banks will kick off the second-quarter earnings season, China will release important economic data, the Bank of Canada will hold an interest rate meeting, and oil prices are expected to break out to the upside.

1. **U.S. Inflation Data:** Investors will closely analyze the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data for June, which will be released on Wednesday. Analysts expect the annual inflation rate to be lower than the previous month but still well above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%. The data will be crucial in shaping the Fed’s monetary policy decisions and the possibility of further interest rate hikes.

2. **U.S. Stock Earnings Season:** The second-quarter earnings season will kick off with major Wall Street banks reporting their results. JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo are among the banks set to announce their earnings. Analysts predict weak dealmaking and trading revenue to weigh on results, and there are concerns about a shrinking investment banking business leading to layoffs. The earnings reports will provide insights into the overall health of the U.S. economy and the financial sector’s performance.

3. **China Economic Data:** China will release important economic data, including inflation and trade numbers. Inflation data released earlier showed a subdued consumer price index and a drop in producer inflation. Analysts expect trade data to improve compared to the previous month, but concerns about a widening drop still persist. The release of these data points is crucial for understanding the state of China‘s economy and its impact on global markets.

4. **Bank of Canada Interest Rate Meeting:** The Bank of Canada will hold its latest policy meeting and is expected to raise interest rates again. The decision comes after stronger-than-expected Canadian employment data indicated that the country’s economy remains resilient. The central bank’s decision will have implications for the Canadian dollar and can also shed light on the broader global interest rate environment.

5. **Oil Prices Outlook:** Oil prices are expected to break out to the upside after closing at a nine-week high. Supply concerns, technical buying, and production cut plans announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia have contributed to the price surge. Investors will closely monitor oil prices as they can have a significant impact on inflation, global economic growth, and energy-related stocks.

Overall, investors will closely follow these five major financial events, as they have the potential to shape market sentiment and guide investment strategies. The outcomes of these events will provide valuable insights into the state of the global economy and influence future policy decisions by central banks and other financial institutions.

*Disclaimer: This article is compiled for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified investment professional before making any investment decisions.*

