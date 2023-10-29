Title: Achieving High-Quality Development: The Progress and Role of China’s Financial Industry

China‘s Financial Industry Makes Strides in High-Quality Development

Finance plays a vital role in the modern economy, serving as the core force in driving economic and social development. Recognizing this, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of a strong finance sector that serves the needs of the real economy and contributes to the overall progress of the country.

Under Comrade Xi Jinping’s leadership, China has witnessed significant achievements in financial reform and development since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party. The country has deepened financial supply-side structural reforms, resulting in improved efficiency and effectiveness in serving high-quality economic development. The financial industry has made impressive strides, enhancing the availability and inclusivity of financial products and services. Moreover, orderly financial reforms and continuous improvement of the financial system have contributed to the growth of China‘s financial assets, with total assets reaching 449.21 trillion yuan by June 2021. China now leads the world in terms of asset size, stocks, bonds, insurance, and foreign exchange reserves.

Serving high-quality development and Chinese-style modernization, the financial industry has aligned itself with the new development concept and helped accelerate the construction of a new development pattern. By leveraging technological innovation, financial institutions have expanded their support for the real economy, particularly in technological innovation and industrial upgrading. As a result, the loan balance for technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises has consistently grown by over 25% each year. Furthermore, the capital market’s service capabilities for technological innovation have improved, facilitating easier financing options for these enterprises.

The financial sector has also actively contributed to rural revitalization and coordinated development. Financial institutions have been guided to increase their support for agriculture, rural areas, and farmers. The balance of agriculture-related loans has seen a year-on-year increase of 15.4%, reaching 54.98 trillion yuan by August 2021. Additionally, the bond market has supported banks in issuing special financial bonds worth 46.7 billion yuan for agricultural purposes. These efforts inject vitality into the development of the agricultural sector and provide opportunities for financial institutions to contribute to high-quality development.

Recognizing the importance of ecological balance, China‘s financial institutions have made great strides in green finance. With a multi-level green financial market system, China leads the world in domestic and foreign currency green loans and green bonds, with balances exceeding 25 trillion yuan and 1.5 trillion yuan respectively. The focus on green finance not only contributes to the construction of ecological civilization but also positions China as a global participant in economic and financial governance.

As China steadily expands financial openness, it creates a new pattern of high-level international cooperation. By opening up its financial industry internally and externally, China has accelerated the formation of a two-way open financial system. The internationalization of the Renminbi (RMB) has progressed steadily with a 23% year-on-year increase in the scale of RMB cross-border receipts and payments. The orderly expansion of financial openness enables China to effectively utilize global resources, supporting its high-quality economic development.

The financial industry’s commitment to inclusive finance has accelerated the construction of a high-level inclusive financial system that promotes common prosperity. The sector adheres to a people-centered development philosophy, continuously improving the coverage, convenience, and availability of financial services. Bank branches now cover 97.9% of towns and villages, ensuring access to institutions and services for every township and household. China ranks among the top countries in financial inclusion indicators such as account ownership rate, digital payment usage rate, savings participation rate, and lending participation rate.

Looking ahead, the financial system must align with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It must prioritize serving the real economy and strive for a modern, adaptable, competitive, and inclusive system. By facilitating high-quality development, the financial system will contribute to the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.