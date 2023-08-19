Title: Beijing Yizhuang: Creating a Thriving Robot Industry Cluster for Comprehensive Development

Gathering Forces to Create a Comprehensive Cluster of Robot Industry

The 2023 World Robot Conference is set to take place in Yizhuang, Beijing, a key area for economic and technological development. In line with this event, the “Three-Year Action Plan for the High-quality Development of the Robot Industry in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Zone (2023-2025)” was recently released. This plan aims to establish Yizhuang as a highland for integrated robot applications and a demonstration site for industrial ecology. To gain insights into the development of the robot industry in Beijing Yizhuang over the next three years, we interviewed Liu Li, Deputy Director of the Management Committee of the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone.

Liu Li explains that the plan was developed to promote innovation and development within the robotics industry in Beijing Yizhuang. Guided by the entire industrial chain of robots, the plan focuses on the development of high-end, intelligent, and scene-based robots. It aims to create a comprehensive robot industry cluster, integrating innovation, manufacturing, and application, by gathering top domestic and international robot companies, implementing major industrialization projects, and fostering technology innovation.

By 2025, Beijing Yizhuang aims to achieve significant growth in the robotics industry. The plan sets the target for annual R&D investment in robotics to increase by more than 50%, with a particular emphasis on improving industrial innovation capabilities. The goal is to attract leading enterprises, both domestic and foreign, in the robotics industry and the relevant supply chain. The plan also envisions the creation of 50 robot application scenario demonstration projects and aims to increase the robot density of industrial enterprises above a specific size to 360 units per 10,000 people. This will contribute to the formation of a concentrated and innovative comprehensive robot industry cluster with a significant economic output.

In order to achieve these development goals, the three-year action plan sets out key tasks. These include the creation of a high-end product system, strengthening the entire industry chain, promoting the application of “robot +” in various sectors, enhancing the robot innovation ecosystem, and optimizing resource allocation within the robot industry. These tasks aim to foster the high-quality development of the robot industry in Beijing Yizhuang and establish it as a major source of robot technology innovation, high-end manufacturing clusters, and integrated applications.

As the main platform for the construction of the “Three Cities and One District” of the Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center, Beijing Yizhuang strives to create a source of robot technology innovation through several means. It supports the construction of an international science and technology innovation center and benchmarks international first-class products. Collaborating with universities and research institutes, they conduct research on humanoid robot machines and key components, with the aim of creating a national manufacturing innovation center. Beijing Yizhuang also focuses on breakthroughs in key technologies, such as humanoid robots and general artificial intelligence, through application demonstrations in various sectors like electronics manufacturing, automobile production, education, and healthcare.

With its position as a high-end high-tech industry hub in the capital, Beijing Yizhuang aims to cultivate high-end robot manufacturing clusters. The plan emphasizes the improvement of the industrial layout by enhancing key components and complete machine products. It aims to concentrate on the development of core technologies, such as high-performance reducers, servo drive systems, intelligent controllers, new sensors, and intelligent end effectors. Beijing Yizhuang also seeks to optimize resource allocation by building an innovative application demonstration park and a benchmark factory. It will support different stakeholders in forming innovative consortia, encourage collaboration within the industrial chain, and support the formation of alliances among robot companies to expand overseas. By fostering the growth of leading enterprises and supporting the development of specialized and specialized new “little giant” enterprises, Beijing Yizhuang aims to create a benchmark park in the form of the Beijing Robotics Industry Innovation Park.

In 2019, Beijing Yizhuang proposed to build a “new city of scenes” and aims to create various scenes around the development of a new highland for robot integration and application. One key scene is smart manufacturing. The plan focuses on applying robots to various fields such as automobiles, electronics, machinery, light industry, textiles, and medicine. By integrating robot control software and application systems, Beijing Yizhuang aims to promote the scale application of robots in areas like welding, handling, and palletizing, and drive the large-scale application of innovative products such as collaborative robots and logistics robots. Another crucial scene is education and training. Beijing Yizhuang aims to deepen the application of robots in teaching, research, and skills training, and increase the utilization of educational robots by integrating technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and machine vision. Lastly, in the medical and health scene, Beijing Yizhuang aims to accelerate the application of new technologies and products such as artificial intelligence-assisted diagnosis systems and 5G remote technology.

With comprehensive planning and strategic development goals, Beijing Yizhuang is positioning itself as a comprehensive robot industry cluster area, aiming to become a world-class robotics industrial base. Through innovation, manufacturing, and application, Beijing Yizhuang is set to become a high-end hub for the robot industry, fostering growth and advancements in the field.

