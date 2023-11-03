Title: Central Financial Work Conference Sets Goals and Roadmap for High-Quality Financial Development

Continuously create a new situation for high-quality financial development – the Central Financial Work Conference clarified financial work goals and tasks and formulated a development roadmap

BEIJING, November 2 (Xinhua) – The recently concluded Central Financial Work Conference has set the goal of “accelerating the construction of a strong financial country” and emphasized the promotion of high-quality financial development in China. The conference aimed to provide strong support for the country’s comprehensive development and national rejuvenation through Chinese-style modernization.

Following the conference, departments across the country have studied and understood its spirit. Participants unanimously agreed that the meeting clarified the goals and tasks of financial work, provided a clear direction for financial development, and strengthened confidence. They emphasized the need to implement the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the decisions of the Party Central Committee to create a new situation for high-quality financial development.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the financial industry has played a significant role in supporting the overall economic and social development of the country under the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. The Central Financial Work Conference highlighted the importance of promoting high-quality development of finance in building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation. This further strengthens the responsibility and role of finance in serving the overall interests of the country.

In promoting the construction of a strong country, the role of finance has become more prominent. High-quality financial development is needed to address issues such as unbalanced development, building a modern industrial system, and improving people’s quality of life. Finance acts as the lifeblood of the economy, nourishing it and driving growth. For example, in Jialongtang Village, Guizhou Province, financial support has helped develop the ginger planting industry, leading to increased income and improved livelihoods for villagers.

Li Bin, director of the Macro-Prudential Administration Bureau of the People’s Bank of China, stressed the importance of serving the real economy and prioritizing people’s welfare. In the next step, the focus will be on strengthening financial macro-control, expanding financial opening up, and providing higher quality, more efficient, and safer financial services for the development of the real economy.

The Central Financial Work Conference also emphasized the need for finance to provide high-quality services for economic and social development. To achieve this, the conference proposed three focuses: creating a good monetary and financial environment, building modern financial institutions and market systems, and promoting high-level financial openness. This includes the deployment of “five major articles” on technology finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance, and digital finance.

Zhang Bo, general manager of Hefei Ruishi Digital Technology Co., Ltd., praised the conference’s proposal to use more financial resources to promote technological innovation and support small and medium enterprises. The company has benefited from financial loans, enabling it to successfully enter the market and develop high-quality digital PET equipment.

The conference also emphasized the importance of unblocking channels for funds to enter the real economy and efficient resource allocation. Plans for improving institutional positioning and strengthening market rules will help speed up the construction of a multi-level capital market and provide more investment and financing channels for enterprises.

Security is a prerequisite for development, and development is the guarantee of security. The conference addressed the need to coordinate development and security, including ensuring the level of financial management capabilities matches the level of openness. In the Xiamen area of the China (Fujian) Pilot Free Trade Zone, efforts are being made to combine financial openness and risk prevention, align with international standards, and improve the convenience of cross-border investment and financing.

Preventing and controlling risks is perennial in financial work. The meeting directly addressed issues such as small and medium-sized financial institution risks, local debt risks, and the virtuous cycle of finance and real estate. It emphasized the need to strengthen foreign exchange market management and maintain stability in the financial system.

Overall, the Central Financial Work Conference has provided a roadmap for high-quality financial development, highlighting the significance of finance in building a strong country and supporting national rejuvenation. Through the implementation of the conference’s decisions, China aims to create a new situation for high-quality financial development and contribute to the country’s overall development and prosperity.

