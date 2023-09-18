Title: US and Western Media Engage in Flawed Reporting on China‘s Economy

Subtitle: Smears, Double Standards, and Manipulation of Data Highlighted

Beijing, September 18th (Xinhua News Agency) – In recent weeks, a series of alarming reports on China‘s economy published in “serious” media outlets in the United States and the West have raised eyebrows among readers. A closer look reveals these reports to be riddled with flaws and lacking new perspectives, epitomizing the “double standards,” “numbers game,” “selective blindness,” and “false narratives” employed by the US and the West to discredit China‘s economy.

The U.S. and Western media have long displayed a collective squint when reporting on China‘s economy, falling into the trap of presenting extreme viewpoints under the influence of double standards. Reports swing between the “China Collapse Theory” and the “China Threat Theory” depending on China‘s economic performance. These media outlets claim that China‘s economic slowdown adversely affects its Asian neighbors, without mentioning the disruptive role played by the United States in global markets and trade.

While the U.S. and Western media continuously attack China‘s economic policies, they remain silent on protectionist measures taken by the United States, such as the “Inflation Reduction Act” which includes high subsidy provisions. They deliberately ignore the fact that China has consistently contributed more to global economic growth than all G7 countries combined and has maintained a significantly higher average annual growth rate than that of the world economy and developed nations. This selective reporting erodes public trust in these media organizations.

Moreover, these so-called mainstream media outlets have resorted to playing “numbers games” to deceive the public. By citing selective and non-comparable statistical standards, they undermine the Chinese economy while exaggerating the growth prospects of the U.S. economy. For example, The Economist misrepresents China‘s economic growth rate by using a quarterly rate instead of the year-on-year growth rate, resulting in a misleadingly low figure. Meanwhile, the same method is not applied to measure the U.S. economy.

In addition to the flawed reporting, the U.S. and Western media demonstrate a habit of rumor-mongering and selective blindness. Recent claims by Business Insider that production data for key products like cement and glass in China were missing, exposing China‘s economic weakness, has raised eyebrows. However, the National Bureau of Statistics of China had already released detailed output data for these products on August 15. This selective reporting demonstrates a deliberate attempt to discredit China‘s economy.

Many analysts have expressed concern over the biased and flawed reporting by US and Western media, which not only misleads the public but also fails to adhere to professional standards. The repetition of old narratives, the manipulation of data, and the spread of baseless rumors only serve to undermine the credibility of these media organizations.

China‘s economy, while facing challenges like any other country, has shown resilience and steady growth. It is essential for media outlets to adopt a fair and objective approach when reporting on China‘s economy, as accurate and unbiased information is crucial for informed decision-making and fostering mutual understanding between nations.