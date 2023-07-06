Title: “Dollar in Mexico Today: Peso Depreciates Amid US Monetary Policy Expectations”

Title: Dollar in Mexico Falls Against Peso as Caution Prevails

Mexico City – The value of the dollar in Mexico experienced a decline in today’s exchange market, as the Mexican peso depreciated by 0.27% against the greenback. The exchange rate settled at $17,052 pesos per dollar as of 5:52 am (Mexico City time). However, later in the morning, the Mexican currency further weakened by 1.23%, reaching $17.2218 per dollar by 9:00 am.

The cautionary sentiment affecting the Mexican currency can be attributed to the remarkable growth in job creation in the private sector of the United States. This development has reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve may continue to impose restrictive monetary policies, leading to losses across emerging countries’ currency boards. Janneth Quiroz, the deputy director of Analysis at Monex, highlighted these factors as key drivers of the peso’s decline today.

Bloomberg data reveals that during the intraday session, the Mexican currency fluctuated between a high of $16.9989 and a low of $17.2358 per dollar. Consequently, today’s session breaks the peso’s four-session streak of appreciation, during which it accumulated a 0.69% advance.

Though the dollar index displayed relatively little change, settling at 103.389 points by 9:02 am, the basket of emerging currencies predominantly experienced losses. Mexico’s peso emerged as the second-most-depreciated currency against the dollar in yesterday’s session.

According to data from the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the official exchange rate was set at $17.004000 per dollar.

Market traders are closely analyzing the message released by the US Federal Reserve, which has led to speculation of a potential interest rate hike in July. Speculators are currently betting with an 88.7% probability of a quarter point increase, as reported by the CME FedWatch tool. These assumptions have reignited fears regarding the potential impact of the hikes on the economy.

Throughout the new trading session, market participants are eagerly anticipating the release of US labor market figures and the performance of domestic services. These indicators will precede the distribution of the highly anticipated job report for June on July 7.

Monex analysts expect the exchange rate to fluctuate between $17 and $17.17 per dollar throughout Thursday’s session, with support levels projected at $17 and resistance at $17.20 per dollar.

Looking at the performance of the dollar against the peso this year, the Mexican currency has appreciated by 14.28%. The average exchange rate during this period stood at $18.14 per dollar, with a recorded high of $19.50 and a low of $16.98.

Among a basket of 23 emerging market currencies, the Mexican peso currently holds the second-best position in terms of appreciation.

Considering the behavior of Latin American currencies during 2023, it can be observed that the Brazilian real appreciated by 8.89%, the Colombian peso by 17.28%, the Peruvian sol by 4.76%, and the Chilean peso by 6.80%. However, the Argentine peso witnessed a significant depreciation of 31.76%.

Additionally, the Mexican peso experienced a 0.51% appreciation against the euro on July 5. Overall, the peso has appreciated by 11.55% against the European currency in 2023.

Turning to the pricing of the dollar in Mexico’s banking sector today, July 6, an upward trend was observed. The average peso-dollar exchange rate reached $17.0259, with purchase rates at $16.5938 and sale rates at $17.458 per unit.

The following are the dollar exchange rates at selected banks in Mexico, as of the start of today’s session: Banco Azteca ($17.29), Citibanamex ($17.43), Banorte ($17.25), BBVA ($17.28), Scotiabank ($19.10), and CIBanco ($17.67).

